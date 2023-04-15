Watch retirement ceremony for Coach Leggett

Clemson finally recognized Hall of Fame coach Jack Leggett Saturday afternoon at Doug Kingsmore. Leggett had his number retired and will is now on the outfield wall along with other former Tiger greats.
Watch the ceremony on TCITV:
Clemson, SC — Clemson scored five runs across the first three innings to take down Notre Dame 5-1 on Saturday afternoon at Doug Kingsmore Stadium. The Tigers, who evened the three-game series, improved to (…)
Clemson’s spring game on Saturday didn’t feature the Tigers’ leading rusher in each of the last two seasons. Will Shipley didn’t suit up in the 2023 Orange vs. White spring game at Memorial Stadium, (…)
Clemson held its annual Orange vs. White spring game Saturday at Memorial Stadium, where the White team defeated the Orange by a score of 20-13 in a highly competitive contest while giving fans their first (…)
Clemson concluded its spring football season with its annual Orange & White game Saturday. The White team won 20-13 in a low-scoring affair played in front of roughly 50,000 fans inside Memorial Stadium. (…)
High praise has poured in all spring for Peter Woods. Clemson’s highly touted freshman defensive lineman drew more praise on Saturday during the Tigers’ Orange vs. White spring game. Head coach Dabo (…)
NFL.com recently identified the ideal top two picks for every team in the 2023 NFL Draft. NFL.com draft analyst Chad Reuter sees several Clemson draft prospects as ideal picks for these NFL teams. Reuter (…)
A former Clemson standout will reportedly sit out the start of his NFL team’s offseason program due to his contract. Former Tiger defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence won’t be among the players reporting to East (…)
Later today, Clemson will take the field for the first time in 2023 as the Tigers host the program’s annual Orange and White Game. Per usual, the game will serve as an important opportunity to impress a number of (…)
Notre Dame defeated Clemson 10-4 in the series opener on Friday evening at Doug Kingsmore Stadium. With the loss, Clemson fell to 20-15 (4-9 ACC), while Notre Dame advanced to 18-13 (8-8 ACC). Despite (…)
Clemson football has two of the top linebackers in the nation and they have joined forces to do a studio show for The Clemson Insider. Jeremiah Trotter and Barrett Carter have both signed name, image and (…)