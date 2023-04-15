Watch retirement ceremony for Coach Leggett

Clemson finally recognized Hall of Fame coach Jack Leggett Saturday afternoon at Doug Kingsmore.  Leggett had his number retired and will is now on the outfield wall along with other former Tiger greats.

Watch the ceremony on TCITV:

