Who is in Clemson for today's Spring Game?

Later today, Clemson will take the field for the first time in 2023 as the Tigers host the program’s annual Orange and White Game.

Per usual, the game will serve as an important opportunity to impress a number of highly touted recruits. Over 25 names are making the pilgrimage to Death Valley today including guys from the classes of 2024, 2025 and 2026.

Class of 2024

CB Corian Gipson | Lancaster (TX) | No. 61

TE Christian Bentancur | Marian Central Catholic (IL) | No. 74

RB David Eziomume | North Cobb (GA) | Ranking in 247 Composite: No. 333

Edge Elias Williams | Hudson (FL) | No. 714

LB Drew Woodaz | Jesuit (FL) | No. 928

LB CJ Jackson | Tucker (GA) | N/R

DT D’Lante Overstreet | Loganville (GA) | N/R

WR Fatu Mukuba | LBJ (TX) | N/R

OT Graham Uter | Bayside Academy (AL) | N/R

LB Javonte Robinson | Salem (GA) | N/R

Class of 2025

S Anquon Feagans | Thompson (AL) | No. 7

RB Gideon Davidson | Liberty Christian Academy (VA) | No. 19

OT Brayden Jacobs | Buford (GA) | N/R

TE Brock Feinberg | Wando (SC) | N/R

ATH Jourdin Houston | St. Thomas More (NY) | N/R

WR Na’eem Gladding | Christ The King Regional (NY) | N/R

DL Tyler Partlow | St. Thomas More (NY) | N/R

Class of 2026

DT Collin Davis | Cedar Grove (GA) | N/R

IOL Langston Hogg | Cartersville (GA) | N/R

WR Nalin Scott | Kennesaw Mountain (GA) | N/R

S Syr Hunter | Gainesville (GA) | N/R