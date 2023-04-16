Carter, Mukuba impressed by star-studded freshman class

The Clemson defenses were undoubtedly the stars of the program’s annual Orange and White game on Saturday, forcing four combined interceptions and limiting the scoring.

However, defensive lineman Peter Woods stole the spotlight the entire second half.

Woods, a former five-star recruit, recorded a team-high seven total tackles to go along with a tackle for loss, a sack and a crucial blocked extra point. His pressure was also felt with multiple quarterback hurries.

“Peter is just a one-of-a-kind type of player,” star linebacker Barrett Carter said. “If you cut the tape on you don’t see a player his size, his strength, his speed, it’s hard to come by. He’s going to be scary for opposing offenses this year and years to come.”

Woods was not the only freshman who showed out, however, as former four-star athlete Khalil Barnes was one of the day’s biggest winners.

The 6-foot-1, 190-pound safety logged just one tackle, which happened to be for loss, but he also hauled in the game-winning pick-six and a pass breakup.

“Khalil Barnes is a baller,” fellow defensive back Andrew Mukuba said. “He’s been progressing this whole spring. Everyday he’s been just getting better and better. Asking questions, doing all the little things, coming in and lifting in the morning with me.”

Carter and Mukuba also remarked on how impressive this year’s freshman class is in terms of their drive to be great.

“I think the biggest thing I’ve seen is that we have leaders in all grades,” Carter said. “So we have our freshmen mid-years who just came in, like supposed to be high school seniors, who have taken initiative or shown that they’re not afraid to lead.”

Alongside Woods on the Orange Team, freshman defensive end TJ Parker and linebacker Jamal Anderson racked up four tackles apiece. Safety Kylen Webb and defensive lineman Stephiylan Green also saw action.

Outside of Barnes, defensive lineman Vic Burley and cornerback Shelton Lewis were able to see the field for the White Team.

