Sunday Baseball Postgame

Clemson defeated Notre Dame 6-4 Sunday afternoon at Doug Kingsmore Stadium to win the series over the Irish.
Watch Erik Bakich, Nick Clayton and Billy Amick talk about the win and more on TCITV:
Redshirt junior Valerie Cagle hit her 18th home run of the season with a three-run shot out of left field, but the No. 6/7 Clemson Tigers fell to NC State, 7-5, at Dail Stadium. The Tigers clinched the series (…)
After forcing the Sunday rubber match with Saturday’s 5-1 victory, Clemson earned its second ACC series win of the season over Notre Dame by a score of 6-4 Sunday afternoon at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in (…)
Freshman Isabella Rawl clinched the win with a tie on 18 and the Clemson Tigers defeated Virginia, 3-1-1, to win the program’s first-ever ACC Championship. The Tigers used victories from Melena (…)
One of the standouts in Clemson’s spring game Saturday was Domonique Thomas. The redshirt junior running back was the leading rusher in the game and got his chance to shine with star running back Will Shipley (…)
Clemson’s spring game served as further confirmation for Dabo Swinney and his staff that the Tigers hit on their latest crop of newcomers. A low-scoring affair in the annual Orange & White game (…)
Clemson held its annual Orange vs. White spring game on Saturday in front of an estimated crowd of 50,000 people, the fifth-largest crowd on record for a Clemson spring game. Midyear enrollee Khalil Barnes’ (…)
Cade Klubnik had a predictable reaction to what may have been his worst two plays in Clemson’s spring game. “Obviously we want them back,” he said. But the Tigers’ quarterback said there’s not (…)
Clemson, S.C. — Over 50,000 Tiger fans came out Saturday afternoon in the real Death Valley to watch this year’s spring game. The Orange and White teams battled until the final minutes and the freshmen (…)
One of the many prospects in Tiger Town on Saturday was a talented edge rusher from the Sunshine State. Hudson (Fla.) High School defensive end Elias Williams was among the recruits hosted by Clemson (…)
Clemson, S.C. — Head coach Dabo Swinney feels good his team following the annual spring game. Coach Swinney gives the latest on injuries, raves about his freshmen, talks Klubnik and much more in his presser (…)