The area that sets Clemson’s freshman class apart from the rest under Swinney

Clemson’s spring game served as further confirmation for Dabo Swinney and his staff that the Tigers hit on their latest crop of newcomers.

A low-scoring affair in the annual Orange & White game Saturday turned on a decisive play made by one of the Tigers’ incoming freshmen. Khalil Barnes stepped in front of fellow newcomer Christopher Vizzina’s pass near the sideline late in the fourth quarter and returned it for a pick-six that lifted the White team to a 20-13 win.

“It’s a really good class,” Swinney said afterward.

Fifteen mid-year enrollees played in their first spring game at Clemson with some even getting starting nods. With the Tigers holding some of their veteran players out as they work their way back from injury, Barnes, Peter Woods, TJ Parker, Harris Sewell and Shelton Lewis were among the freshmen in the starting lineup for their respective teams.

Barnes repped at nickel for the Orange team and made his presence felt throughout the day. The 6-foot-1, 200-pound defensive back made a jarring tackle early to blow up a screen pass and also broke up a pass before his late-game heroics. Woods, who generated more buzz than any newcomer this spring, lived up to the hype on the interior of the defensive line, finishing with a team-high seven tackles and one tackle for loss for the Orange team.

Parker had four tackles and a sack from his defensive end spot while Sewell got the start at right guard for a first-team offensive line that was without Marcus Tate, Walker Parks and Will Putnam. Another freshman, linebacker Jamal Anderson, got his hand on Cade Klubnik’s pass near the goal line late in the first half that resulted in the first of four interceptions pulled down by the defenses.

Swinney said there’s a certain characteristic about the group that sets it apart from the rest of the freshman classes he’s signed during his time at Clemson.

“It’s probably the closest signing class that maybe we’ve brought in,” Swinney said. “And when I say close, I mean group chat and all that stuff all year. Just an unbelievably close group, and I’ve seen that just carry into everything they’ve done this spring.

“They’re about their business. These guys came here to win a national championship, and I love that about them. They have high goals. They believe in themselves. They’re really talented.”

Clemson will welcome its 12 other signees into the fold this summer, but those that went through the spring and got meaningful reps as Clemson tries to heal up have a leg up on potentially contributing come the fall.

“It’s really allowed those guys to really speed their process up, so that’s been a real positive for them,” Swinney said. “They took full advantage of it, and that’s what you want to see guys do.”