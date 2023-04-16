What They Are Saying: Clemson's spring game

Clemson held its annual Orange vs. White spring game on Saturday in front of an estimated crowd of 50,000 people, the fifth-largest crowd on record for a Clemson spring game.

Midyear enrollee Khalil Barnes’ 22-yard interception return for touchdown with fewer than two minutes to play gave the White squad a 20-13 victory against the Orange squad.

Check out some of what they are saying on social media about the Tigers’ 2023 spring game:

TIGERS WIN. Team White takes the 2023 Spring Game 🐅 pic.twitter.com/47d18AVdTP — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) April 15, 2023

KHALIL BARNES PICK SIX‼️ — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) April 15, 2023

Couldn’t have asked for a much better afternoon to play a spring football game here in Clemson. pic.twitter.com/TBIbmAOS4r — Davis Potter (@DavisEPotter) April 15, 2023

Dabo Swinney, on the microphone, thanks the fans that have come out for the support. "We're gonna put on a show for you. So have fun and enjoy." — Davis Potter (@DavisEPotter) April 15, 2023

12 Rushes. 59 Yards. 1 Touchdown.@NiqueDThomas having himself a day‼️ pic.twitter.com/PgwawoBzYc — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) April 15, 2023

Clemson fans have to be excited about year 3 of Phil Mafah. He's showing out in the spring game today. — Kelly Gramlich (@kellygramlich) April 15, 2023

"We don't like Josh Sapp we love Josh Sapp."@Joshsapp6 pic.twitter.com/raSENzIzu4 — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) April 15, 2023

Quite a few of these jerseys on display here at #Clemson’s spring game today pic.twitter.com/ZrnflvP5uZ — Scott Keepfer﮷ (@ScottKeepfer) April 15, 2023

prepping for that Draft Day phone call @bryan_bresee pic.twitter.com/TiXfPp5ZWy — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) April 15, 2023

Always good to see @llawrencesexy back home 🐅 pic.twitter.com/hgz35TKMHY — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) April 15, 2023

Over 50,000 fans in the stands today 👏 Appreciate y'all 🧡 pic.twitter.com/nlfThMANUe — Clemson Athletics (@ClemsonTigers) April 15, 2023

White wins the Spring 2023 Football Game! pic.twitter.com/JtVVMxgVvE — Clemson University (@ClemsonUniv) April 15, 2023

best fans in the country 🐅 pic.twitter.com/EmjAe9xIpr — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) April 15, 2023

Thank you to all the fans for showing out today!! What an experience and atmosphere! See y’all this Fall.

Go Tigers!! — Cade Klubnik (@CadeKlubnikQB) April 15, 2023

To those supporting in Death Valley today – thank you! Y’all showed out for the guys! Appreciate you — it’s just the beginning for this Team! 🐅😎 — Garrett Riley (@CoachGRiley) April 15, 2023