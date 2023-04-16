What They Are Saying: Clemson's spring game

Clemson held its annual Orange vs. White spring game on Saturday in front of an estimated crowd of 50,000 people, the fifth-largest crowd on record for a Clemson spring game.
Midyear enrollee Khalil Barnes’ 22-yard interception return for touchdown with fewer than two minutes to play gave the White squad a 20-13 victory against the Orange squad.
Check out some of what they are saying on social media about the Tigers’ 2023 spring game:
TIGERS WIN.
Team White takes the 2023 Spring Game 🐅 pic.twitter.com/47d18AVdTP
— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) April 15, 2023
KHALIL BARNES PICK SIX‼️
— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) April 15, 2023
clutch @KhalilBarnes7 pic.twitter.com/P3RakfKLkh
— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) April 15, 2023
Couldn’t have asked for a much better afternoon to play a spring football game here in Clemson. pic.twitter.com/TBIbmAOS4r
— Davis Potter (@DavisEPotter) April 15, 2023
Dabo Swinney, on the microphone, thanks the fans that have come out for the support.
"We're gonna put on a show for you. So have fun and enjoy."
— Davis Potter (@DavisEPotter) April 15, 2023
12 Rushes. 59 Yards. 1 Touchdown.@NiqueDThomas having himself a day‼️ pic.twitter.com/PgwawoBzYc
— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) April 15, 2023
Clemson fans have to be excited about year 3 of Phil Mafah. He's showing out in the spring game today.
— Kelly Gramlich (@kellygramlich) April 15, 2023
"We don't like Josh Sapp we love Josh Sapp."@Joshsapp6 pic.twitter.com/raSENzIzu4
— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) April 15, 2023
Quite a few of these jerseys on display here at #Clemson’s spring game today pic.twitter.com/ZrnflvP5uZ
— Scott Keepfer﮷ (@ScottKeepfer) April 15, 2023
prepping for that Draft Day phone call @bryan_bresee pic.twitter.com/TiXfPp5ZWy
— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) April 15, 2023
Always good to see @llawrencesexy back home 🐅 pic.twitter.com/hgz35TKMHY
— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) April 15, 2023
Over 50,000 fans in the stands today 👏
Appreciate y'all 🧡 pic.twitter.com/nlfThMANUe
— Clemson Athletics (@ClemsonTigers) April 15, 2023
Thank you for showing up today clemson fans 🐅 #clemsonfamily #clemsonspringgame pic.twitter.com/7ZSM73gRqj
— Ricky Sapp (@Sapp91) April 15, 2023
White wins the Spring 2023 Football Game! pic.twitter.com/JtVVMxgVvE
— Clemson University (@ClemsonUniv) April 15, 2023
best fans in the country 🐅 pic.twitter.com/EmjAe9xIpr
— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) April 15, 2023
Thank you to all the fans for showing out today!! What an experience and atmosphere! See y’all this Fall.
Go Tigers!!
— Cade Klubnik (@CadeKlubnikQB) April 15, 2023
To those supporting in Death Valley today – thank you! Y’all showed out for the guys! Appreciate you — it’s just the beginning for this Team! 🐅😎
— Garrett Riley (@CoachGRiley) April 15, 2023
