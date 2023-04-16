What They Are Saying: Clemson's spring game

Football

By April 16, 2023 9:05 am

Clemson held its annual Orange vs. White spring game on Saturday in front of an estimated crowd of 50,000 people, the fifth-largest crowd on record for a Clemson spring game.

Midyear enrollee Khalil Barnes’ 22-yard interception return for touchdown with fewer than two minutes to play gave the White squad a 20-13 victory against the Orange squad.

Check out some of what they are saying on social media about the Tigers’ 2023 spring game:

