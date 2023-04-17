Clemson Baseball Weekly Wrap - Week 9

Clemson (22-15, 6-9 ACC) picked up a midweek road win over Georgia before taking two of three home games from Notre Dame. The Tigers host Georgia on Tuesday night before traveling to NC State for a three-game series this weekend.

Overall Record: 22-15 (6-9 ACC) Last Week: 3-1 (2-1 ACC) 4/11 Tuesday @ Georgia W, 8-1 4/14 Friday Notre Dame L, 4-10 4/15 Saturday Notre Dame W, 5-1 4/16 Sunday Notre Dame W, 6-4 Next Week: 4/18 Tuesday Georgia (19-17) 6:30PM 4/21 Friday @ NC State (24-11, 8-9 ACC) 6:00PM 4/22 Saturday @ NC State (24-11, 8-9 ACC) 4:00PM 4/23 Sunday @ NC State (24-11, 8-9 ACC) 1:00PM Records and rankings as of Monday, April 17th.

TCI Hitter-of-the Week

Billy Amick

The sophomore first baseman from Batesburg, SC earned his first hitter-of-the-week award after going 8-for-17 (.471) in four games last week. Amick had four doubles, two homers, five runs, and six RBI with a 1.059 slugging percentage.

TCI Pitcher-of-the-Week

Austin Gordon

The sophomore righty from Myrtle Beach, SC his first pitcher-of-the-week award for his performance against Notre Dame on Saturday. In a career-high 6.1 innings, Gordon allowed one run (unearned) on four hits (.167 OBA) with no walks and four strikeouts to earn his first win of the season.

Weekly Notes:

The Tigers outscored their opponents 23-16 last week while outhitting their opponents .287 (39 hits) to .226 (30 hits). On the week, Clemson had 12 doubles, a triple, two homers, 14 walks, and eight HBPs against 23 strikeouts while going 2-2 on stolen bases. The Tiger pitching staff had a 3.25 ERA, allowing 16 runs (13 earned) in 36.0 innings with 12 walks and seven HBPs against 44 strikeouts. Clemson fielded at a .978 clip, committing three errors in 137 chances.

Looking Ahead:

Clemson welcomes Georgia for their annual meeting in Tigertown on Tuesday evening. The Bulldogs lead the all-time series 128-111-2 despite the Tigers holding a 58-52-2 lead at home with a 38-17 mark at Doug Kingsmore Stadium. Clemson travels to NC State this weekend for a three-game ACC series. The Tigers lead the all-time series 121-90-1 including a slim 47-45 lead in games at NC State.

