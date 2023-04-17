Clemson Baseball Weekly Wrap - Week 9

Clemson (22-15, 6-9 ACC) picked up a midweek road win over Georgia before taking two of three home games from Notre Dame. The Tigers host Georgia on Tuesday night before traveling to NC State for a three-game series this weekend.
|
Overall Record: 22-15 (6-9 ACC)
|
Last Week: 3-1 (2-1 ACC)
|4/11
|Tuesday
|@ Georgia
|W, 8-1
|4/14
|Friday
|Notre Dame
|L, 4-10
|4/15
|Saturday
|Notre Dame
|W, 5-1
|4/16
|Sunday
|Notre Dame
|W, 6-4
|
Next Week:
|4/18
|Tuesday
|Georgia (19-17)
|6:30PM
|4/21
|Friday
|@ NC State (24-11, 8-9 ACC)
|6:00PM
|4/22
|Saturday
|@ NC State (24-11, 8-9 ACC)
|4:00PM
|4/23
|Sunday
|@ NC State (24-11, 8-9 ACC)
|1:00PM
|Records and rankings as of Monday, April 17th.
TCI Hitter-of-the Week
Billy Amick
The sophomore first baseman from Batesburg, SC earned his first hitter-of-the-week award after going 8-for-17 (.471) in four games last week. Amick had four doubles, two homers, five runs, and six RBI with a 1.059 slugging percentage.
TCI Pitcher-of-the-Week
Austin Gordon
The sophomore righty from Myrtle Beach, SC his first pitcher-of-the-week award for his performance against Notre Dame on Saturday. In a career-high 6.1 innings, Gordon allowed one run (unearned) on four hits (.167 OBA) with no walks and four strikeouts to earn his first win of the season.
Weekly Notes:
The Tigers outscored their opponents 23-16 last week while outhitting their opponents .287 (39 hits) to .226 (30 hits). On the week, Clemson had 12 doubles, a triple, two homers, 14 walks, and eight HBPs against 23 strikeouts while going 2-2 on stolen bases. The Tiger pitching staff had a 3.25 ERA, allowing 16 runs (13 earned) in 36.0 innings with 12 walks and seven HBPs against 44 strikeouts. Clemson fielded at a .978 clip, committing three errors in 137 chances.
Looking Ahead:
Clemson welcomes Georgia for their annual meeting in Tigertown on Tuesday evening. The Bulldogs lead the all-time series 128-111-2 despite the Tigers holding a 58-52-2 lead at home with a 38-17 mark at Doug Kingsmore Stadium. Clemson travels to NC State this weekend for a three-game ACC series. The Tigers lead the all-time series 121-90-1 including a slim 47-45 lead in games at NC State.
Dear Old Clemson has some fantastic collectibles from some of Clemson’s current and former baseball stars. Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes.