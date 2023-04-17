Clemson Softball Weekly Wrap - Week 10

No. 6 Clemson (40-5, 14-4 ACC) picked up a dramatic midweek win at archrival South Carolina on Tuesday winning two of three games at NC State. The Tigers host Winthrop on Tuesday before welcoming Pittsburgh for their last home ACC series this weekend (Saturday on ACC Network).

Overall Record: 40-5 (14-4 ACC) Last Week: 3-1 (2-1 ACC) 4/11 Tuesday @ South Carolina W, 4-3 4/14 Friday @ NC State W, 4-1 (8) 4/15 Saturday @ NC State W, 6-3 4/16 Sunday @ NC State L, 5-7 Next Week: 4/18 Tuesday Winthrop (26-17) 5:30PM 4/21 Friday Pittsburgh (19-19, 3-11 ACC) 6:00PM 4/22 Saturday Pittsburgh (19-19, 3-11 ACC) 12:00PM (ACCN) 4/23 Sunday Pittsburgh (19-19, 3-11 ACC) 12:00PM Records and rankings as of Monday, April 17th.

TCI Hitter-of-the Week

Valerie Cagle

The redshirt junior utility player from Yorktown, VA earned her fourth hitter-of-the-week award after going 6-for-11 (.545) in four games last week. Cagle had one double, four homers, six walks, six runs, and 10 RBI on the week including the game-winning two-strike, two-out homer at South Carolina.

TCI Pitcher-of-the-Week

Valerie Cagle

The redshirt junior righty from Yorktown, VA earned her seventh pitcher-of-the-week award for her work in three outings last week. In 10.2 innings, Cagle allowed two runs (two earned) on eight hits (.205 OBA) with one walk and nine strikeouts while picking up two wins.

Weekly Notes:

The Tigers outscored the opposition 19-14 last week despite being outhit by their opponents .259 (29 hits) to .224 (26 hits). On the week, Clemson had four doubles, five homers, 16 walks, and four HBPs against 26 strikeouts while going 10-11 on stolen bases. The Tiger pitching staff had a 4.50 ERA, allowing 14 runs (all earned) in 28.0 innings with six walks and 19 strikeouts. Clemson fielded at a .967 clip, committing four errors in 123 chances.

Looking Ahead:

Clemson welcomes Winthrop to McWhorter Stadium for the third straight season. The Tigers lead the all-time series 3-0, sweeping a doubleheader (9-0, 6-2) in 2021 and winning 8-0 last season. Clemson hosts Pittsburgh for the first time since March 2020 this weekend. The Tigers are 5-1 all-time against the Panthers after winning two of three home games in 2020 (9-1, 7-2, 2-8) and sweeping a three-game road series last season (8-0, 6-5, 11-3).