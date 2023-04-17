Former Tiger officially signs with new NFL team

A former Clemson standout has officially signed with a new NFL team.

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced Monday they have signed free agent linebacker and former Tiger defender Tanner Muse to a one-year contract.

Last month, the Seattle Seahawks opted not to tender Muse, and thus he became an unrestricted free agent.

Muse appeared in every game for the Seahawks last season, primarily as a special teams player, but he did post 16 tackles on defense during the regular season and added four more in Seattle’s wild card playoff game loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

A third-round pick of the Raiders in 2020, Muse missed his rookie campaign while on injured reserve due to a toe injury. The Raiders waived him in September 2021 without him ever playing in a regular season game for them, and shortly after, the Seahawks signed him to their practice squad.

Muse spent most of the 2021 season on the Seahawks’ practice squad and was later released by the Seahawks entering the 2022 season, though he was re-signed to the practice squad before the season began. He was activated from the practice squad for the season opener and then signed to the 53-man roster a day later.