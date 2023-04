Projecting Clemson's post-spring offensive depth chart

Clemson will not release an official post-spring depth chart, but The Clemson Insider is taking a stab at the Tigers’ two-deep on both sides of the ball heading into the summer.

Here’s a look at the projected offensive depth chart coming out of the spring based on information gathered from the Tigers’ 15 practices given the current makeup of Clemson’s roster:

Quarterback

Cade Klubnik, Soph.

Hunter Helms, Jr.

Running back

Will Shipley, Jr.

Phil Mafah, Jr.

Tight end

Jake Briningstool, Jr.

Sage Ennis, Jr. – OR — Josh Sapp, R-Fr.

Boundary receiver

Adam Randall, R-Fr. – OR – Cole Turner, R-Fr.

Troy Stellato, Soph.

Field receiver

Beaux Collins, Jr.

Brannon Spector, Sr.

Slot

Antonio Williams, Soph.

Brannon Spector, Sr.

Left tackle

Tristan Leigh, Soph.

Collin Sadler, R-Fr.

Left guard

Marcus Tate, Jr.

Mitchell Mayes, Jr.

Center

Will Putnam, Sr.

Ryan Linthicum, Soph.

Right guard

Walker Parks, Jr.

Trent Howard, Jr. – OR – Harris Sewell, Fr.

Right tackle

Blake Miller, Soph.

Ian Reed, Fr.

