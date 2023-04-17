Swinney identifies biggest concern coming out of spring

Clemson played a low-scoring affair in the annual Orange & White game Saturday to cap its spring football season. Now the Tigers have more than three months until they reconvene as a team for fall camp in August.

The defenses got the better of the offenses over the weekend in the White team’s 20-13 win, but head coach Dabo Swinney’s biggest concern coming out of the spring has nothing to do with the play on the field. It has everything to do with the health of his team after Clemson went through the spring with a number of starters and other projected significant contributors either limited or out all together recovering from injuries.

“We’ve just got to get healthy,” Swinney said. “We’ve got to get everybody back. That’s the biggest thing. Just get complete.”

Among those held out of team work all or part of the spring were receivers Beaux Collins and Adam Randall; offensive linemen Marcus Tate and Walker Parks; defensive linemen Xavier Thomas, Ruke Orhororho, Tre Williams and Payton Page; and defensive backs Sheridan Jones, Jalyn Phillips and Jeadyn Lukus. Running back Will Shipley (knee) and safety Tyler Venables (hamstring) were also held out of the spring game as a precaution.

But Swinney said he doesn’t believe the Tigers are far off from being whole again. Shipley likely would’ve played had Saturday been a regular-season game. Swinney said Orhorhoro, who’s expected to take over for the departed Bryan Bresee at defensive tackle next season, also could have played as he winds down his recovery from offseason shoulder surgery.

“Most everybody that’s been out has just been lingering with postseason stuff,” Swinney said.

Freshman defensive back Myles Oliver was one of the few players to sustain an injury during the spring, Swinney said. Oliver, who redshirted last season after undergoing shoulder surgery, was also held out of Saturday’s game, but Swinney said Oliver will “be back at some point.”

He’s hoping for the same with the rest of the Tigers’ injured players sooner rather than later.

“They’re all doing really, really well, but that’s the main thing,” Swinney said. “Just complete our team so we can go put it all together on the field.”

