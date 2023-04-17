Swinney talks ‘future star’ in Vizzina, Clemson’s plan for him in 2023

Dabo Swinney is certainly high on Christopher Vizzina.

Clemson’s head coach made that clear while talking about the true freshman quarterback during the Tigers’ Orange vs. White spring game Saturday.

“We love this kid CV, man,” Swinney said during ACC Network Extra’s broadcast of the spring game. “Not only is he big, he can really, really run. He can make all the throws, and man, we’re blessed to have him. He’s only 17 years old. He’s I think a future star for us and a guy that’s really bought into our plan for him, especially having a young guy. And that’s rare to see a young guy to really kind of buy into that.”

Swinney added that Clemson would ideally like to redshirt Vizzina, who enrolled early in January after signing with the Tigers in December.

“We hope we can redshirt him if it all works out,” Swinney said. “Play him four games, get him some experience. But there’s a lot of factors that gotta go into that, what happens with (Cade) Klubnik and staying healthy and all that. But we really, really feel like he’s got a chance to be a great player here.”

Vizzina went 3-of-9 passing for 9 yards and threw two interceptions in the spring game, but the future is very bright for the former big-time recruit who was ranked as high as the No. 42 overall prospect in the 2023 class by ESPN.

Listed at 6-foot-4, 215 pounds, Vizzina completed 561-of-865 passes for 7,220 yards and 59 touchdown passes in his prep career at Briarwood Christian School in Birmingham, Ala. He also scored 29 rushing touchdowns, giving him 88 combined touchdowns rushing and passing for his career.

Vizzina hit on 161-of-251 passes (64.1 percent) as a senior, totaling 1,828 yards and 16 touchdowns while also rushing for 341 yards and 11 scores.

