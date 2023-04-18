Brownell indicates which direction Hall is leaning 

PJ Hall is still weighing a couple of options: Return to Clemson for his senior season or turn pro.

Brad Brownell indicated which direction the Tigers’ star big man is leaning.

Hall made the decision shortly after this past season to declare for the NBA Draft, but he did so without hiring an agent. That move kept his college eligibility intact, allowing Hall to return to Clemson should he decide that’s what he wants to do.

Speaking at the first stop of Clemson’s annual Prowl & Growl tour in Greenwood on Tuesday, Clemson’s veteran basketball coach indicated that Hall intends to be on Clemson’s roster come next season.

“I’m optimistic he wants to come back,” Brownell said.

The NBA draft combine will be held next month in Chicago. Early entrants who wish to withdraw their name from the draft have until May 31 to do so.

“He wants to get feedback like a lot of guys do,” Brownell said.

Brownell added that he believes Hall will have a strong showing during the pre-draft process in large part because he’s got a clean bill of health. Hall played through a fractured foot during his sophomore season before suffering a dislocated kneecap last summer. Hall missed the Tigers’ first couple of games recovering from the latter before returning to average 15.4 points and 5.6 rebounds over 32 games (26 starts) last season.

Hall, who also shot a career-best 53% from the field last season, is averaging more than 15 points and five boards over the last two seasons as a starter, but Brownell said he believes Hall is in a better place physically than he’s been at any point since arriving on campus three years ago.

“The first half of all of last year just getting his confidence back with his timing and his conditioning, I think that’s another big factor for PJ,” Brownell said. “He’s in better shape, and he’s getting in better shape now. I’m very optimistic he’ll be back, but I think he’ll show well.”

Publisher Robert MacRae contributed to this story.