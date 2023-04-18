Clemson lands ACC hoops transfer

On the same day Clemson’s men’s basketball lost a transfer to an ACC rival, the Tigers landed one from the same team.

Clemson on Tuesday got a commitment from NC State transfer wing Jack Clark. The 6-foot-8, 200-pounder shared his commitment on his Instagram page.

Clark, who started his college career at LaSalle before spending this past season with the Wolfpack, started 17 of the 23 games he played for NC State. He averaged nine points and 6.9 rebounds while shooting 43.6% from the floor.

Clark’s commitment came after former Clemson center Ben Middlebrooks gave his verbal pledge to NC State earlier in the day. Clark is the second portal pickup for the Tigers, joining former Air Force guard Jake Heidbreder.

He has one year of eligibility remaining.

With Clark on board, Clemson is at 11 scholarship players for the 2023-24 season, which includes Heidbreder and prep wing signee Asa Thomas. The Tigers could add as many as two more players before reaching the 13-scholarship limit.