Clemson pitcher off the shelf

After nearly two months out of action, one of Clemson’s top pitchers in back in the fold just in time for the second half of the ACC slate.

Ryan Ammons began the season as the Tigers’ Friday night starter, but that lasted just two outings before the junior left-hander was injured. Ammons hasn’t pitched since Feb. 24 while dealing with what Clemson coach Erik Bakich called a forearm strain in his pitching arm.

Bakich called it “great news” in early March when tests revealed Ammons’ injury wasn’t more serious than that. A month and a half later, Ammons is available again if the Tigers need him, though the plan is start out using him in relief going forward.

Ammons got loose a couple of times during the Tigers’ series-clinching win over Notre Dame on Sunday, but Clemson ultimately didn’t have to use him.

“Ryan Ammons was hot twice in the bullpen ready to go in,” Bakich said following the game. “He’s back, and he’s ready.”

Ammons’ return not only gives Clemson back one of its most reliable arms but also bolsters the depth of a pitching staff that’s improved its performance over the course of the season. The Tigers have allowed six runs or fewer in nine of their last 10 games heading into tonight’s home game against Georgia (6:30 p.m.).

Clemson will begin the second half of its ACC schedule Friday with a trip to NC State for the first of a three-game set.

Ammons has a 2.70 earned run average in 10 innings of work. A former closer, Ammons already has 19 strikeouts on the season, more than three times the combined amount of walks and hits he’s allowed (6).