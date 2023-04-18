Clemson shuts out Winthrop in midweek matchup

Clemson shuts out Winthrop in midweek matchup

Olympic

Clemson shuts out Winthrop in midweek matchup

By April 18, 2023 7:57 pm

By |

CLEMSON, S.C. – The No. 6/6 Clemson Tigers improved to 41-5 on the year after shutting out Winthrop, 2-0, on Tuesday evening at McWhorter Stadium. The Tigers have now shutout 17 opponents.

Valerie Cagle, Caroline Jacobsen and JoJo Hyatt each tallied a hit in the Tigers victory, while Cagle and Jacobsen each picked up RBIs to bring their season totals to 52 and 38, respectively. Cagle extended both her RBI and hit streak to five-consecutive games.

Junior Millie Thompson got the start in the circle for the Tigers. She pitched the first two innings and struck out three batters before sophomore Brooke McCubbin entered in the top of the third inning. McCubbin would go on to pitch the final five innings of the game as she recorded her fifth win with a single strikeout and only allowed two hits.

The Tigers’ offense clocked the only two runs of the game in the bottom of the third inning as Cagle singled to left center field to plate Ally Miklesh, who was previously walked. Jacobsen immediately collected an RBI of her own as Cagle scored Clemson’s second run of the day to extend its lead to 2-0 which would hold for the remainder of the game.

Up Next

Clemson returns to McWhorter Stadium on Friday, April 21 to host Pitt in a three-game series. The series will mark the final regular season games in McWhorter. Friday’s game is slated to start at 6 p.m., and Sunday’s matchup at noon will serve as Clemson’s Senior Day.

–Courtesy of Clemson Athletic Communications

Dear Old Clemson has some great collectibles from Clemson softball players.  Visit our store and support these great student-athletes.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes. 

, , Olympic, Softball

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

reply
3hr

After nearly two months out of action, one of Clemson’s top pitchers in back in the fold just in time for the second half of the ACC slate. Ryan Ammons began the season as the Tigers’ Friday night starter, but (…)

reply
7hr

On the same day Clemson’s men’s basketball lost a transfer to an ACC rival, the Tigers landed one from the same team. Clemson on Tuesday got a commitment from NC State transfer wing Jack Clark. The 6-foot-8, (…)

8hr

A former Clemson standout has a new coaching gig. Former Tiger defensive back Chris Chancellor, a current City of Clemson police officer, announced via social media that he has taken the job as the (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home