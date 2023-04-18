Former Tiger chooses transfer destination

A former Clemson player has found a new college home.

Sophomore forward/center Ben Middlebrooks committed to NC State on Tuesday.

Middlebrooks entered the transfer portal in late March after averaging 3.1 points and 2.7 rebounds in 34 games this past season.

Middlebrooks logged 11.3 minutes per game last season and played in 60 games for the Tigers from 2021-23.

The Fort Lauderdale, Fla., native was rated as a four-star prospect by ESPN coming out of Westminster Academy, where he averaged 20.5 points and 13.6 rebounds per game as a senior.