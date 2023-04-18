Former Tiger has a new coaching gig

A former Clemson standout has a new coaching gig.

Former Tiger defensive back Chris Chancellor, a current City of Clemson police officer, announced via social media that he has taken the job as the defensive backs coach at Daniel High School.

Chancellor has coached at the youth level in Central for the last seven years.

“My time as Head Coach for Central Tigers recreation has finally come to an end after 7 consecutive years! I’ve been blessed with the amazing opportunity and have accepted the job to become the DB’s coach at D.W. Daniel Football,” Chancellor wrote in a Facebook post. “Thanks to Coach Jeff Fruster for believing & trusting me with the vision to pour into our community and student athletes on a different level! Also, big thanks to Coach Kirk Ellison for staying after school for the past 2 months on his own personal time getting me situated with the defensive schemes before entering spring practice. Time to put in work!”

Following his Clemson career, Chancellor was signed by the Cleveland Browns as an undrafted free agent in 2010 before going on to have a brief stint with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Chancellor recorded nine interceptions and 41 passes defensed in 44 starts across four years as a Tiger.

