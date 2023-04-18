Kiper, McShay mock draft: Where did a trio of Tigers get picked?

ESPN released a new 2023 NFL mock draft (subscription required) on Tuesday, with longtime draft analysts Mel Kiper Jr. and Todd McShay alternating picks in the three-round mock.

Kiper and McShay based their selections on not only what they think each team will do, but also what they would do personally if they were in the general manager role for any given team.

Their mock draft has three Clemson draft prospects coming off the board in a span of four picks in the first round.

Kiper picked former Clemson linebacker Trenton Simpson to go to the Buffalo Bills with the 27th overall selection.

“I’m breaking my rules a little bit because I don’t have a first-round grade on Simpson,” Kiper wrote. “The Bills just don’t have many starting spots open, but they need a replacement inside for Tremaine Edmunds, who signed with the Bears. Simpson could fill that need; he has the coverage traits to play on third downs.”

Two picks later, former Clemson defensive tackle Bryan Bresee was picked by Kiper as the No. 29 overall selection to the New Orleans Saints.

“The Saints are a hard team to predict,” Kiper wrote. “Could they go tight end here? What about a young edge defender or safety? Ultimately, after New Orleans cleaned out its defensive tackle position this offseason, Bresee makes too much sense. He has some pass-rush upside too.”

One pick after that, McShay selected former Clemson defensive end Myles Murphy as the 30th overall pick to the Philadelphia Eagles.

“How about the other really good defensive lineman from Clemson?” McShay wrote. “The Eagles’ D-line was excellent last season, recording 70 sacks. But the unit is aging and could have depth issues. Murphy has the burst to get home on the QB and fits what the Eagles like to do in Round 1: build up the trenches.”

Simpson, Bresee and Murphy won’t have to wait much longer to find out where they’ll be heading to play in the NFL.

Mock draft season is drawing to a close, and the real 2023 NFL Draft gets underway in less than 10 days (April 27-29, Kansas City).