Projecting Clemson's post-spring defensive depth chart

Clemson will not release an official post-spring depth chart, but The Clemson Insider is taking a stab at the Tigers’ two-deep on both sides of the ball heading into the summer.
Here’s a look at the projected defensive depth chart coming out of the spring based on information gathered from the Tigers’ 15 practices based on the current makeup of Clemson’s roster:
Defensive end
Xavier Thomas, Sr.
T.J. Parker, Fr.
Defensive tackle
Ruke Orhorhoro, Sr. – OR – Peter Woods, Fr.
Tre Williams, Jr.
Nose tackle
Tyler Davis, Sr.
Payton Page, Jr.
Defensive end
Justin Mascoll, Sr.
Cade Denhoff, Soph.
Will linebacker
Barrett Carter, Jr.
Kobe McCloud, R-Fr.
Middle linebacker
Jeremiah Trotter, Jr.
T.J. Dudley, R-Fr.
Sam/nickel
Wade Woodaz, Soph.
Malcolm Greene, Sr. – OR – Andrew Mukuba, Jr.*
*Khalil Barnes would be listed here if Greene plays exclusively at corner, where he primarily repped during the spring
Cornerback
Sheridan Jones, Sr.
Toriano Pride Jr., Soph.
Strong safety
Andrew Mukuba, Jr.
R.J. Mickens, Sr.
Free safety
Jalyn Phillips, Sr.
Tyler Venables, Sr.
Cornerback
Nate Wiggins, Jr.
Malcolm Greene, Sr. – OR – Jeadyn Lukus, Soph.