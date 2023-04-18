Projecting Clemson's post-spring defensive depth chart

Clemson will not release an official post-spring depth chart, but The Clemson Insider is taking a stab at the Tigers’ two-deep on both sides of the ball heading into the summer.

Here’s a look at the projected defensive depth chart coming out of the spring based on information gathered from the Tigers’ 15 practices based on the current makeup of Clemson’s roster:

Defensive end

Xavier Thomas, Sr.

T.J. Parker, Fr.

Defensive tackle

Ruke Orhorhoro, Sr. – OR – Peter Woods, Fr.

Tre Williams, Jr.

Nose tackle

Tyler Davis, Sr.

Payton Page, Jr.

Defensive end

Justin Mascoll, Sr.

Cade Denhoff, Soph.

Will linebacker

Barrett Carter, Jr.

Kobe McCloud, R-Fr.

Middle linebacker

Jeremiah Trotter, Jr.

T.J. Dudley, R-Fr.

Sam/nickel

Wade Woodaz, Soph.

Malcolm Greene, Sr. – OR – Andrew Mukuba, Jr.*

*Khalil Barnes would be listed here if Greene plays exclusively at corner, where he primarily repped during the spring

Cornerback

Sheridan Jones, Sr.

Toriano Pride Jr., Soph.

Strong safety

Andrew Mukuba, Jr.

R.J. Mickens, Sr.

Free safety

Jalyn Phillips, Sr.

Tyler Venables, Sr.

Cornerback

Nate Wiggins, Jr.

Malcolm Greene, Sr. – OR – Jeadyn Lukus, Soph.

