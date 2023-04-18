Swinney asked if he expects any spring transfers

Last year, of the Power Five, there were less than a handful of teams that did not suffer any transfer departures during the spring and after the spring.

Clemson was one of those teams, as the Tigers had 109 players go through the spring, and they all stayed.

Will that be the case for Clemson again this year? Does head coach Dabo Swinney expect any spring transfers?

Swinney was asked that question Tuesday evening at the Prowl & Growl event in Greenwood. He said he’s conducted the majority of spring exit meetings and that right now, “there’s nothing that I know of” regarding whether any players are planning to transfer.

“I’ve gotten through most (exit meetings). I’ve got about maybe 40 more to do over the next week or so,” Swinney said. “So, that’s kind of what my days are consumed with right now is just meeting with every player and talking through wholistically where they are and what they’ve got to do this summer. So, it’s been really good, man. It’s been a lot of fun, just meeting with the team. And right now, there’s nothing that I know of.”

