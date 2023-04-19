Clemson LB target Drew Woodaz details ‘awesome’ spring game visit

A Clemson linebacker target in the class of 2024, and the younger brother of a current Tiger, returned to campus last weekend.

Tampa (Fla.) Jesuit High School standout Drew Woodaz attended Saturday’s Orange vs. White spring game and really enjoyed his latest experience in Tiger Town.

“It was awesome,” he told The Clemson Insider. “That’s really all I can say. I was with a lot of my boys that I’ve gotten to know. I got to watch my brother play. It was a great environment all around.”

Of course, Drew’s older brother is Clemson rising sophomore linebacker Wade Woodaz, who tied for second on the White team with four total tackles in the spring game and added a quarterback hurry in the White’s 20-13 win over the Orange at Death Valley.

“He definitely exceeded my expectations,” Drew said of Wade’s spring game performance. “I didn’t think he was going to play that much, but he did. So, it was just good to see him play.”

For Drew, the best part of his spring game visit was being around Clemson’s commitments in the 2024 class.

“I think it would be hanging out with all the commits in my class because they had most of the recruits there, the commits in my class,” he said. “So I was just hanging out with them, getting to know them, and they were kind of dropping their recruiting pitch on me.”

What was that recruiting pitch to Drew?

“Just to ‘come to Clemson,’ that ‘we’re gonna be great,’” he said.

The visit also gave Drew another chance to spend time with defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Wes Goodwin and head man Dabo Swinney.

“Really just hung out with Coach Wes again, and we had a little meeting with Coach Swinney before the game,” he said. “It’s just great always getting to know them, and they always have great things to talk about, great things to say.”

A 6-foot-3, 200-pound rising senior, Drew received an offer from Clemson while on campus for the program’s elite junior day in late January. Since then, NC State, Boston College, Maryland and Utah have joined his offer list that already included schools such as Oklahoma, Louisville, Pittsburgh, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, Missouri and Vanderbilt.

As you’d expect, Clemson remains high on Drew’s list after his latest visit.

“It’s definitely one of my top schools, and they’re just great,” he said. “They dominate as a program. They got it figured out.”

Drew is scheduled to be back at Clemson for his official visit the weekend of June 2.

“It should be fun,” he said. “I think it’ll be a really great time.”

Asked what appeals most to him about Clemson as a college option, Drew pointed to how the program sets its players up to be successful in life after football.

“Because football’s going to end some day for all of us, no matter what,” he said. “I know that’s a little cliché, but it is (true).”

According to Drew, he doesn’t currently know when he will make his commitment decision.

“I’ve kind of narrowed it down,” he said. “So, it’ll definitely be hard. I don’t have an exact time yet.”

