Former Tiger ties a Braves great, matches franchise record

Spencer Strider logged another stellar performance on the mound Tuesday night in the Atlanta Braves’ 8-1 road win over the San Diego Padres at Petco Park.

The former Clemson pitcher posted six strong innings without allowing a run, while yielding just one hit and three walks. Strider also struck out nine batters, and in the process, he tied a franchise record previously held solely by a Braves great.

Strider joined Hall of Famer John Smoltz as the only Braves pitchers with nine-plus strikeouts in eight consecutive starts. Smoltz accomplished the feat in 1997.

“He had some really good sliders tonight and that fastball is really special, and like I say he’s still learning, but that stuff, it’s just so electric,” long-time Braves manager Brian Snitker said following Tuesday night’s win over the Padres.

“When he gets in a groove like that, he’s a rough right man and he has pretty good company with what he’s done in a short period of time. It’s been very, very impressive and he’s an impressive young man. I’ve loved getting to know him since he’s been here and he’s a really easy guy to like and a fun guy to root for.”

Strider has struck out 36 of the 88 batters that have opposed him this year. His 36 punchouts currently lead the majors.

In 22 innings so far this season, the 24-year-old Strider owns a 2.45 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, .158 opponents’ batting average with just 12 hits allowed across his four starts — a very impressive start for Strider who credits his aggressive approach on the mound to the mentality of his pitching staff during his college career at Clemson.

“At Clemson we had an approach, whether you were a starter or reliever or whatever, you’re a closer that inning, and you earn the next one and I felt like that’s how I pitched last year,” Strider said. “I had to find that mentality, and that helps me pitch to my strengths better.”

Last season, Strider became the fastest pitcher in MLB history to reach 200 strikeouts in a season, doing so in just 130 innings. He had a 2.67 ERA, 0.99 WHIP, .180 opponents’ batting average and 202 strikeouts with just 86 hits given up over 131.2 innings. Strider was the first rookie in franchise history to tally a 200-strikeout season in the modern era and was the runner-up for National League Rookie of the Year behind Braves teammate Michael Harris.

Only two pitchers in @Braves history have ever struck out 9+ hitters in eight consecutive starts. Hall of Famer John Smoltz and @SpencerSTRIDer 👀 pic.twitter.com/HyD3jBNsob — Bally Sports: Braves (@BravesOnBally) April 19, 2023

