Greenwood Prowl & Growl: Watch Brownell give latest on his roster, more

Greenwood Prowl & Growl: Watch Brownell give latest on his roster, more

Basketball

Greenwood Prowl & Growl: Watch Brownell give latest on his roster, more

By April 19, 2023 9:32 am

By |

GREENWOOD, S.C. — TCI caught up with Brad Brownell at the Greenwood Prowl & Growl on Tuesday evening.

Watch the Clemson men’s basketball head coach give the latest on his roster and more:

, , , Basketball

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

reply
19hr

After nearly two months out of action, one of Clemson’s top pitchers in back in the fold just in time for the second half of the ACC slate. Ryan Ammons began the season as the Tigers’ Friday night starter, but (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home