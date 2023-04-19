Andrew Mukuba is different, and not just in the way people know about publicly.

Yes, Mukuba has a clean bill of health again. Clemson’s junior defensive back showed that over the weekend during the team’s annual Orange & White game when he had five tackles, including one for loss, for the Orange defense.

His biggest highlight of the day came late in the first half when he came up with one of the game’s four interceptions. Mukuba dropped off his man in coverage and found himself at the right place at the right time when Nate Wiggins broke up Cade Klubnik’s pass intended for Cole Turner. The ball popped into the air and into the waiting arms of Mukuba, who only had one regret on the play: Getting tripped up near the goal line by offensive lineman Tristan Leigh, who prevented the interception from becoming a pick-six.

“That was bad,” Mukuba said with a smile.

The spring as a whole was good for the Tigers’ third-year safety, though. Mukuba went through it with no physical limitations after recovering from a bum knee and a dislocated shoulder among other nagging injuries last season.

Mukuba said he’s also entering the summer with a different mindset, one he believes is stronger than it’s been during his time at Clemson.

“I’m more locked in than I’ve ever been,” Mukuba said. “And it’s crazy because when I came in my freshman year, I was so locked in. That was my freshman All-American year, and I had other accolades because I was so locked in. But I’m telling y’all right now, this is the most locked in I’ve ever been. I’m really excited, and I can’t wait to see what’s going to happen in the fall.”

The only question Mukuba has about the upcoming season at this point is where he will be spending most of his time. A two-year starter at strong safety, Mukuba got most of his reps at nickel during the spring.

Co-defensive coordinator Mickey Conn said earlier in the spring that Clemson didn’t plan to line Mukuba up at corner anymore, allowing him to focus on safety and nickel when the Tigers feel like they need him at the latter. Mukuba said he’s more comfortable repping at nickel at this point in part because he believes that’s the position he will be playing should he get a shot at the NFL in the future.

As for next season, Mukuba said he’s not sure where he will be getting the majority of his reps in a secondary chock full of experienced safeties, including rising seniors R.J. Mickens and Tyler Venables.

“I’m trying to do what I can do now to learn everything and things like that,” Mukuba said. “But me and R.J., there’s going to be times where we mix up the rotation and where I go to strong because I can play strong, too. And where he goes to nickel because he can play nickel, too.”

But what Mukuba has no doubt about is his focus, an area in which Clemson coach Dabo Swinney wanted to see him mature heading into the spring. Mukuba acknowledged last season was a trying one for him as he dealt with the injuries that affected his performance on the field. The criticism off of it also crowded Mukuba’s headspace, he admitted.

“Obviously social media and guys in my ear. And some people around me,” Mukuba said. “Just things like that. I was really not trying to hear that, to be honest. I was just trying to get past that. Stay positive as much as I can and fight through the negativity.”

That negativity ultimately helped Mukuba prioritize what was important. He said he’s spending less time on social media and more on trying to win games at Clemson. That means not only getting serious about his practice habits but also building stronger bonds with his teammates in an attempt to improve team chemistry, particularly among the players on the back end of the defense that he interacts with regularly.

“Go out there, work out, do things like that. Not just on the field but off the field,” Mukuba said. “Go out, eat, have fun, things like that so that we can get that good connection and really know each other for real. I feel like that’s going to help us.”

The secondary was considered the weak link of the Tigers’ defense last season, and understandably so. Swinney said going into the spring the pass defense was the No. 1 area of needed improvement after Clemson finished in the bottom half of the ACC and 76th nationally in passing yards allowed. That was also with three new starters in the secondary.

The group is returning intact in the fall to try to improve. Mukuba said that will include the best version of himself.

“There’s nothing that can knock me off track,” he said. “I’ve got tunnel vision, and I know what I want to do and what I need to do. And I’m going to get it done.”

