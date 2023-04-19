Klubnik assesses progress made in this facet of his game

While touch and accuracy are widely considering Cade Klubnik’s strengths when throwing the football, there’s another dimension to the game of Clemson’s quarterback that separates him from the other signal callers on the Tigers’ roster.

It’s one that can be a blessing and a curse.

Whether on designed runs or unscripted scrambles, Klubnik’s dual-threat ability helped him rush for more than 1,300 yards and 31 touchdowns during a standout prep career at Westlake (Texas) High. Clemson coach Dabo Swinney has referenced Klubnik’s speed on more than one occasion.

Players who possess it on the offensive side of the ball often get greedy, thinking they can outrun every defensive player when things break down to turn something into nothing. For quarterbacks with Klubnik’s skill set, that also means at least trying to buy more time before giving up on a play.

Sometimes it works. Other times, as Klubnik is learning, not so much.

When Klubnik first arrived on campus last January ahead of his freshman year, Swinney noted Klubnik would hold onto the ball too long in scrimmages or other game-like situations. Swinney referred to it as purple-jersey syndrome where quarterbacks, who wear purple jerseys at Clemson to indicate they’re off limits from being hit, tend to do that more frequently knowing they aren’t live.

Klubnik, who’s entering his sophomore season as a first-time starter, acknowledged there was another instance of that in Clemson’s spring game over the weekend, resulting in a sack being called.

“It was just down there in the red zone when we were coming out,” Klubnik said of the White offense. “I was looking for the (running) back (out of the backfield), but he ended up protecting. It was just a tough one, a tough scenario. Just got to throw it away.”

Klubnik said it was his only “bad play” when it came to holding onto the ball, and there were some positive ones, too. With the White offense heading into the red zone late in the first half, Klubnik got outside the pocket when he couldn’t find an open receiver and scampered inside the 5-yard line before being forced out of bounds.

“He made some great off-schedule plays and extends plays,” Swinney said. “That’s what I love to see.”

Klubnik said pocket presence is a part of his game that he’s still feeling out at the college level. There’s a delicate balance with the confidence he has in his legs, which helped him net more than 130 rushing yards last season despite starting just one of the 10 games he played. There were also times he tried to scramble but couldn’t outrun defenders, which contributed to minus-52 rush yards since sacks count against rushing yardage in college.

Swinney doesn’t want Klubnik to lose his aggressiveness, but he does want his quarterback to be smart with it.

“He can really turn 2.8 seconds (to throw a pass) into eight or nine seconds,” Swinney said. “It’s just hard when you’ve got a guy that can do that when he’s really live.”

Klubnik said there are pocket-presence drills he’s learned from some of his old quarterback coaches over the years that he still runs through at Clemson. And since the running element of Klubnik’s game isn’t going away, he said he will continue to do so all offseason heading into the fall.

“Whenever we get into skills and drills, I’ll definitely be hitting that three times a week,” Klubnik said. “Very rarely are you going to take a three-step drop and not have to do some type of pocket movement. Just always working on the subtle things but also major movements.”

