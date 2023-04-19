Swinney discusses options for getting to 85 scholarships

On Tuesday evening at the Greenwood Prowl & Growl, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney discussed his team’s scholarship crunch.

With seven fifth- and sixth-year seniors returning to Clemson for an extra year, the Tigers are still currently at 88 scholarships – three over the limit of 85.

Clemson didn’t expect to have so many returning seniors, but Swinney says his team will get down to 85 scholarships by the time it has to prior to the fall.

Swinney has been conducting spring exit meetings and said that right now, he isn’t aware of any players planning to transfer. That’s still always a possibility, but if nobody leaves, then Clemson has a few former walk-ons – long snapper Holden Caspersen, running back Domonique Thomas and quarterback Hunter Helms — that could go off scholarship again if that’s what has to happen for the Tigers to trim their scholarship count.

“We didn’t anticipate seven seniors coming back,” Swinney said. “In fact, I met with Tyler Davis today and I told him, ‘If you had told me this time last year that I’d be meeting with you again, I would’ve said sign me up for that.’ So, obviously with Sheridan (Jones) and JP (Jalyn Phillips) and Ruke (Orhorhoro) and (Will) Putnam and XT (Xavier Thomas) and (Justin) Mascoll, all those guys, Tyler, coming back, that put us over. We usually do a pretty good job of managing our roster.

“Unfortunately, we always have a couple walk-ons that deserve a scholarship, and sometimes you have one in the fall, sometimes you have none, sometimes you have a couple. Last year we were able to put Caspersen on, our starting snapper. He’s earned it, he deserves it. Hunter Helms, and then Domonique Thomas. These are three guys that came here as walk-ons, and all those guys we felt like earned scholarships. But in a situation like this, that’s where you have to start. You start with guys who came as walk-ons. Who knows, though, what’ll happen. We got until August. Somebody may leave, I don’t know. But we’ve got a plan. We’ll be at 85 by the time we get to September.”

A former walk-on himself, Swinney certainly wouldn’t like taking away scholarships from walk-ons, but said “it is what it is” if that’s what the Tigers must do.

“They all know,” he said. “When you put them on, we tell them up front, can’t guarantee you this next year, but hopefully we’ll be able to keep you on. It’s always a year-to-year thing, which is different from a guy who signs with you out of high school. And then you’ve got to have kind of a pecking order there. The last guy we would take off would be a guy like Hunter Helms, for example. He’s a very proven guy that’s a leader and a guy for us that could play for us if we needed him and knows what to do. So, we’ll just kind of see how it works out. But it is what it is. That’s the life of a walk-on. Been there, done that.”