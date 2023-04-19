Swinney reacts to big recruiting change

A big recruiting change is coming. However, Dabo Swinney doesn’t think it will change things for Clemson.

Last week, the NCAA announced that beginning July 1, recruits will no longer be limited to five official visits. Instead, they’ll be able to take unlimited official visits, though still only one per school unless there’s a coaching change.

Swinney gave his reaction to that at the Greenwood Prowl & Growl on Tuesday evening and said he doesn’t expect the unlimited official visits to impact the Tigers in any way.

“It doesn’t really change anything on our end at all, honestly,” Clemson’s head coach said. “They only get one visit to Clemson, unless there’s a new head coach, then they can come back. But they only get one visit, so it doesn’t really change anything on our end.”

Swinney does think that prospects being able to take as many official visits as they please is a positive thing for the recruits themselves, and Swinney explained why he feels that way.

“Honestly, I think it’s just better for the kids. Because the way recruiting is now, most these kids make decisions early,” he said. “The way they change the rules, there’s a lot of these guys taking official visits all of April, all of May, all of June. So then all of a sudden, that scholarship that they thought they had that they took all those visits for, come fall, it’s not there, and so now they’ve used all their visits. So I think it’s a good move for the player, honestly. I think it’s a common sense thing.”

But Swinney reiterated from Clemson’s perspective, “it doesn’t change really anything.”

“Typically, our classes are usually done by the time we get to the fall anyway outside of maybe a spot or two,” he added. “That’s kind of historically the way it’s always been for us. I don’t really see that changing.”

