‘This guy has a chance to be special’

Antonio Williams had a splashy freshman season at Clemson last year, garnering freshman All-America recognition after recording a team-high 56 receptions and 604 receiving yards while also catching four touchdown passes and serving as the team’s punt returner for most of the season.

On the other side of the ball, Wade Woodaz put together a strong freshman campaign as well, just perhaps a more under-the-radar one than Williams had on offense.

The versatile defender saw action at both linebacker and safety last season, making an impact for the Tigers’ defense while playing in all 14 games.

“He’s one of those guys kind of like Antonio Williams on the other side of the ball,” Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said recently in an appearance on ACC Network’s ACC PM show. “Antonio Williams made freshman All-American at receiver, and everybody kind of knew who he was.

“But quietly on the other side of the ball defensively, we had this freshman Wade Woodaz who had a great year last year. His background as a quarterback and a safety, so he really kind of was developing. He played some safety, he played nickel/SAM, he’s learning MIKE and WILL. But he had a really, really good freshman year.”

Woodaz was credited with 20 tackles (5.5 for loss), 1.5 sacks, three pass breakups, a forced fumble and a blocked punt across 180 snaps from scrimmage in 2022. He started at safety in the ACC Championship Game vs. North Carolina and registered five tackles with a pass breakup, then assumed the role as the team’s primary SAM linebacker in the Orange Bowl vs. Tennessee, collecting two tackles (both for loss) and another pass breakup.

A former standout at Tampa (Fla.)’s Jesuit High, Woodaz finished his highly productive prep career with 216 tackles, including 107 first hits and 109 assists. He had 10 tackles for loss, five caused fumbles, two recovered fumbles, two blocked kicks and two fumble recoveries.

Swinney sees great potential in the young 6-foot-3, 215-pound defensive weapon.

“This guy has a chance to be special,” Swinney said.

Swinney believes Clemson’s linebacker corps is as strong as ever with Woodaz joining forces with a couple of stars in Barrett Carter and Jeremiah Trotter Jr., not to mention the depth the Tigers have behind that trio.

“When you put him (Woodaz) with Barrett and you put him with Trotter, I think we’ve got as good a group as we’ve had as a unit at linebacker,” Swinney said, “and then some dynamic young guys behind him like (redshirt freshman T.J.) Dudley and (redshirt freshman) Kobe McCloud and the two that we just signed, (true freshmen) Jamal Anderson and Dee Crayton.”

