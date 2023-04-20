Analyst pinpoints 'interesting thing' about Murphy ahead of NFL Draft

With a week left before the start of the NFL Draft, there is still some mystery as to just how soon Clemson’s top prospect will hear his name called.

Many believe that will happen in the first round for Myles Murphy, but where exactly is anyone’s guess. NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah made his prediction Thursday, saying that the “sweet spot” for Murphy is likely somewhere between the 15th overall pick and the 25th pick. Jeremiah, a former NFL scout, has the Tigers’ former defensive end ranked as the 22nd-best draft prospect regardless of position, he said.

But Jeremiah added he’s yet to hear of a team that views Murphy as a can’t-miss prospect.

“The interesting thing with him is it seems like everybody likes him, but I haven’t been able to pin down a team that makes me say, ‘OK, he’s not getting past this team. They absolutely love him,'” he said.

Jeremiah said Murphy did a “great job” running his 40-yard dash in the low 4.5-second range during a private workout for NFL teams earlier this month, which could entice one of them to pick him earlier in the first round. But questions about Murphy’s long-term potential as well as which position he ultimately plays at the next level remain. Murphy played on the edge throughout his Clemson career, but with a 6-foot-5 frame that’s pushing 270 pounds, he could also play on the interior of the defensive line in some schemes.

Regardless, Jeremiah said he believes Murphy has untapped potential.

“I think he’s got a lot more in his body than what we’ve even seen,” Jeremiah said. “He can bull rush. He’s powerful. He’s long. I think he’s only going to get better as he adds more tools as a rusher. I like him.”

A blue-chip recruit coming out of the Atlanta area in 2020, Murphy started 27 of the 38 games he played in three seasons for the Tigers. He led Clemson in sacks each of the past two seasons and finished his career with 17.5 sacks and 119 tackles, including 37 for loss.

