Another defensive lineman ‘not far’ from being immediate contributor

While Peter Woods drew plenty of praise from his Clemson coaches and teammates this spring as a freshman who will immediately contribute next season, there’s another newcomer along the defensive line that may not be far behind.

Other than the strength and power he possesses in the trenches, Woods is in line to get his share of significant game reps come the fall because of his versatility as a 6-foot-2, 300-pounder as well as his advanced mental aptitude, Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said. Stephiylan Green isn’t there yet, but Swinney said the freshman defensive lineman isn’t far off from being a similar plug-and-play type of player.

“He’s not ready to play multiple positions yet like Peter,” Swinney said. “(Woods) can play anywhere literally. I think he can play end, I think he can play the 5 technique. I think he can play the 3 (technique). I think he can play the nose. I think he can play anywhere, and I think mentally he’s ready for that.”

But Swinney said Green, who played end and tackle in high school, is equally as explosive. He also mentioned Green’s toughness. The 6-4, 275-pounder put some of that on display in the Orange & White game over the weekend, finishing with four tackles, two tackles for loss and a sack for the Orange team.

Swinney said Green is still working to add to his versatility and still has work to do to fully grasp Wes Goodwin’s defense.

“That’s probably the biggest difference right now is just I think Peter is a little bit more (versatile),” Swinney said. “Steph, body-type wise, could do some of those things, but I think we’ve just got to continue to bring him along a little bit from a scheme standpoint.”

Green was part of Clemson’s heralded defensive line haul in the 2023 recruiting cycle, one that also included fellow early enrollees Vic Burley and T.J. Parker and four-star signees A.J. Hoffler and David Ojiegbe. Green had 68 tackles, 25 tackles for loss and 10 sacks during his senior season at Rome (Georgia) High.

