Brownell: Hoops transfer compares favorably to Tyson

Clemson’s men’s basketball team has to replace one of its leading scorers from this past season, and the Tigers’ latest transfer addition may be the answer.

Clemson on Tuesday got a commitment from NC State transfer wing Jack Clark, who has since signed the necessary paperwork to join the Tigers in an official capacity. During the second stop of Clemson’s annual Prowl & Growl tour Wednesday in Columbia, Clemson coach Brad Brownell told The Clemson Insider that Clark is capable of taking over the minutes left behind by Hunter Tyson, who capped his Clemson career by earning all-ACC first-team honors this past season.

“Really excited about adding him kind of in the Hunter Tyson mold,” Brownell said. “A big wing/forward that can play a couple of positions.”

Tyson played the role of both a small forward and a stretch power forward depending on whether the Tigers went big or small with their lineup. The 6-foot-8, 205-pounder excelled at both, averaging a double-double for much of the season. Tyson finished his final season at Clemson scoring 15.3 points and grabbing 9.6 rebounds per game.

At 6-8 and 200 pounds, Clark is a similar player to Tyson in terms of his body type and his skill set. Clark started 17 of the 23 games he played for the Wolfpack this past season, averaging nine points and 6.9 rebounds.

He shot just 28.9% from 3-point range compared to Tyson’s 40% clip from beyond the arc, but Clark has shown he’s capable of more from deep. He began his career at LaSalle and shot 41% from 3 in 26.9 minutes per game as a freshman for the Explorers. Clark averaged 12 points – the highest of his career – during his third and final season at LaSalle in 2021-22.

“I think he’ll add some 3-point shooting,” Brownell said. “Certainly some athleticism and experience. He’s an older guy that’s played a lot of college basketball having graduated from LaSalle and then played one year at NC State.”

Clark is one of two transfers Clemson has added to next season’s roster so far, joining former Air Force guard Jake Heidbreder. The 6-5 Heidbreder, who projects to play off the ball, averaged 15.1 points while shooting 39.9% from 3-point range a season ago en route to third-team all-Mountain West honors.

Unlike Clark, Heidbreder has multiple years of eligibility remaining.

“Good size,” Brownell said. “Really shoots the ball well. Handles it some. A guy who will be a junior, so an experienced, older player, which will be good for our team.”

Publisher Robert MacRae contributed to this story.

Photo credit: Rich Barnes/USA TODAY Sports