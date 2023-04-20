Clemson Baseball: Get to Know Riley Bertram

In this weekly feature, TCI gives fans a chance to get to know some of their favorite Clemson players off the field. This week we take a look at Riley Bertram, a graduate infielder from Zionsville, Indiana.

Favorite Pre-Game Meal:

Smoothie

Favorite Class at Clemson:

Chemistry

Favorite Baseball Player:

Billy Amick

Favorite MLB Team:

Detroit Tigers

Favorite Musician:

Luke Combs

Favorite Movie:

Elf

Favorite Holiday:

Christmas

Favorite Vacation:

Fripp Islands

What sport would you play other than baseball?:

I’d still be playing baseball

If you could meet one famous person, who would you pick?:

Will Ferrell