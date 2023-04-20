Clemson Baseball: Get to Know Riley Bertram

Baseball

In this weekly feature, TCI gives fans a chance to get to know some of their favorite Clemson players off the field. This week we take a look at Riley Bertram, a graduate infielder from Zionsville, Indiana.

Favorite Pre-Game Meal:
Smoothie

Favorite Class at Clemson:
Chemistry

Favorite Baseball Player:
Billy Amick

Favorite MLB Team:
Detroit Tigers

Favorite Musician:
Luke Combs

Favorite Movie:
Elf

Favorite Holiday:
Christmas

Favorite Vacation:
Fripp Islands

What sport would you play other than baseball?:
I’d still be playing baseball

If you could meet one famous person, who would you pick?:
Will Ferrell

