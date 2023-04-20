Clemson Baseball: Get to Know Riley Bertram

In this weekly feature, TCI gives fans a chance to get to know some of their favorite Clemson players off the field. This week we take a look at Riley Bertram, a graduate infielder from Zionsville, Indiana.
Favorite Pre-Game Meal:
Smoothie
Favorite Class at Clemson:
Chemistry
Favorite Baseball Player:
Billy Amick
Favorite MLB Team:
Detroit Tigers
Favorite Musician:
Luke Combs
Favorite Movie:
Elf
Favorite Holiday:
Christmas
Favorite Vacation:
Fripp Islands
What sport would you play other than baseball?:
I’d still be playing baseball
If you could meet one famous person, who would you pick?:
Will Ferrell