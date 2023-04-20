Clemson lands commitment from younger brother of current Tiger

The Clemson football program landed a new commitment from a legacy recruit on Thursday night.

Tampa (Fla.) Jesuit High School linebacker Drew Woodaz announced his commitment to the Tigers via social media.

Of course, Drew’s older brother is Clemson rising sophomore linebacker Wade Woodaz.

Drew becomes the Tigers’ seventh commitment in the 2024 class.

The 6-foot-3, 200-pound rising senior is coming off his latest trip to Tiger Town last Saturday for the spring game.

“It was awesome,” he told The Clemson Insider after the visit. “That’s really all I can say. I was with a lot of my boys that I’ve gotten to know. I got to watch my brother play. It was a great environment all around.”

“It’s definitely one of my top schools, and they’re just great,” Drew added of Clemson. “They dominate as a program. They got it figured out.”

Drew received an offer from Clemson while on campus for the program’s elite junior day in late January.

He chose the Tigers over numerous other offers, including offers from schools such as NC State, Boston College, Maryland, Utah, Oklahoma, Louisville, Pittsburgh, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, Missouri and Vanderbilt.

