Clemson offers younger brother of former Tiger DE

By April 20, 2023 7:15 pm

The younger brother of a former Clemson football standout announced an offer from the Tigers’ basketball program on Thursday evening.

Cannon School (Concord, N.C.) 2025 guard Isaiah Henry reported the offer on Twitter.

Isaiah is the younger brother of former Clemson defensive end and 2023 NFL Draft prospect K.J. Henry.

The 6-foot-4 prospect received his first offer from Appalachian State in December 2021 and added his second offer from South Florida in June 2022.

Georgia gave Isaiah his third offer on Wednesday.

