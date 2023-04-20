Clemson Softball: Get to Know McKenzie Clark

Clemson Softball: Get to Know McKenzie Clark

Softball

Clemson Softball: Get to Know McKenzie Clark

By April 20, 2023 1:36 pm

By |

In this weekly feature, TCI gives fans a chance to get to know some of their favorite Clemson players off the field. This week we take a look at McKenzie Clark, a junior outfielder from Myakka City, Florida.

Favorite Pre-Game Meal:
Red bull and airhead extremes

Favorite Pre-Game Tradition/Superstition:
Putting eye black on….starting on the right side

Favorite Clemson Tradition:
Posting the W after wins

Favorite Class at Clemson:
Any American Sign Language class

Favorite Spot on Clemson’s Campus:
Dike Hill

Favorite Softball Player:
AJ Andrews

Favorite Food:
Strawberry Pie

Favorite Hobby Outside Softball:
Playing Mario Cart

Favorite Sport to Watch (besides softball):
Lacrosse

Favorite Musician:
Lil Nas X or The Score

Favorite Movie:
Blind Side

Favorite Holiday:
Christmas

What sport would you play other than softball?
Basketball – I love a little physical contact sport!

What three words would your teammates use to describe you?:
Independent, loud, stubborn

What famous person would you like to meet?:
Kevin Hart

If you could have dinner with anybody, who would you pick?:
Jackie Robinson

, , , Softball

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

More The Clemson Insider
Home