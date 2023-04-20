Clemson Softball: Get to Know McKenzie Clark

In this weekly feature, TCI gives fans a chance to get to know some of their favorite Clemson players off the field. This week we take a look at McKenzie Clark, a junior outfielder from Myakka City, Florida.
Favorite Pre-Game Meal:
Red bull and airhead extremes
Favorite Pre-Game Tradition/Superstition:
Putting eye black on….starting on the right side
Favorite Clemson Tradition:
Posting the W after wins
Favorite Class at Clemson:
Any American Sign Language class
Favorite Spot on Clemson’s Campus:
Dike Hill
Favorite Softball Player:
AJ Andrews
Favorite Food:
Strawberry Pie
Favorite Hobby Outside Softball:
Playing Mario Cart
Favorite Sport to Watch (besides softball):
Lacrosse
Favorite Musician:
Lil Nas X or The Score
Favorite Movie:
Blind Side
Favorite Holiday:
Christmas
What sport would you play other than softball?
Basketball – I love a little physical contact sport!
What three words would your teammates use to describe you?:
Independent, loud, stubborn
What famous person would you like to meet?:
Kevin Hart
If you could have dinner with anybody, who would you pick?:
Jackie Robinson