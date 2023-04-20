Clemson Softball: Get to Know McKenzie Clark

In this weekly feature, TCI gives fans a chance to get to know some of their favorite Clemson players off the field. This week we take a look at McKenzie Clark, a junior outfielder from Myakka City, Florida.

Favorite Pre-Game Meal:

Red bull and airhead extremes

Favorite Pre-Game Tradition/Superstition:

Putting eye black on….starting on the right side

Favorite Clemson Tradition:

Posting the W after wins

Favorite Class at Clemson:

Any American Sign Language class

Favorite Spot on Clemson’s Campus:

Dike Hill

Favorite Softball Player:

AJ Andrews

Favorite Food:

Strawberry Pie

Favorite Hobby Outside Softball:

Playing Mario Cart

Favorite Sport to Watch (besides softball):

Lacrosse

Favorite Musician:

Lil Nas X or The Score

Favorite Movie:

Blind Side

Favorite Holiday:

Christmas

What sport would you play other than softball?

Basketball – I love a little physical contact sport!

What three words would your teammates use to describe you?:

Independent, loud, stubborn

What famous person would you like to meet?:

Kevin Hart

If you could have dinner with anybody, who would you pick?:

Jackie Robinson