Has Lawrence talked with Jags about former Clemson teammates in NFL Draft?

Trevor Lawrence met with the media on Wednesday, and with the 2023 NFL Draft coming up, the Jacksonville Jaguars star quarterback was asked if he’s had any conversations with Jags general manager Trent Baalke about players in the draft that he played with at Clemson.

“I mean, it depends,” Lawrence said. “I’ve had conversations obviously, even with our coaches, about guys that I’ve played with in the past at Clemson that are coming out — or maybe guys I’ve played against — but more so played with and just what I think about them.”

Lawrence added that if the Jags are interested in a former Clemson teammate of his, he can speak to who that player is off the field from a character standpoint.

“If it’s someone that we could maybe be interested in, whether that’s early or later in the draft or if he’s still available, whatever the case is, I think it’s more about character and stuff like that,” Lawrence said. “Because obviously the tape is the tape, and if they don’t think a guy is good enough, then that kind of ends there. But if they do think he’s a good player and have some interest, then I can speak on alright I played with this guy for two years or a year or whatever, maybe three years, and I can attest.”

While Lawrence says he hasn’t specifically talked about former Clemson defensive end and current 2023 draft prospect K.J. Henry, Lawrence used his former roommate as an example.

“Even one of them, like K.J. Henry is a guy I lived with – that’s just an example, I haven’t talked about him necessarily with our staff – that’s just a guy, I literally lived with him for a year and a half my freshman and half my sophomore year,” Lawrence said. “So, if they were to ask me, I kind of know the person he is and stuff like that. So, that’s just an example.”

The 2023 NFL Draft will be held from April 27-29 in Kansas City, and Lawrence looks forward to seeing who the Jaguars add to their team and locker room.

“We got some picks this year, so we’ll see where we land,” he said. “But I think we crushed it last year and a lot of the guys played really well, really the last two years. So, we’re doing something right, and just to try to keep doing that and adding to this locker room. I think the biggest thing is the character piece. You’ve got to have guys that think the same, and I think they’ve done a great job of bringing in guys like that, and I think that’s why we had the success we had last year – as much as the talent, more so the mindset and the just culture we’re building.”

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

Dear Old Clemson has added the Tiger Sack Pack to our online store. Save by getting the Two Pack of signed cards from two of the nation’s top defensive ends, Myles Murphy and Xavier Thomas.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes.

Dear Old Clemson is doing NIL the ‘Clemson way’, but we need your help to make sure we build a sustainable, repeatable model that will help keep Clemson competitive with the other top programs around the nation.

Dabo Swinney: “We need your assistance more than ever to provide meaningful NIL opportunities. Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives allow student-athletes to utilize their voice and platform to maximize their NIL opportunities and strengthen their impact in the community.”

Graham Neff:

“Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives need your support to help provide meaningful NIL opportunities for our student athletes. We are doing things the right way, the Clemson way with integrity as a non-negotiable and we fully support the mission of these groups.”

Join the Tiger Club or Lady Tiger Club to help these great student-athletes and help the Tigers compete at the highest level!

