One of the top players in the transfer portal announced on Twitter Thursday night that he is visiting Clemson.

The Tigers are looking to fill two more roster spots with transfers. Syracuse guard Joseph Girard III is giving the Tigers a look.

📍Clemson, South Carolina 💜🧡 — Joseph Girard III (@JG3_____) April 21, 2023

Last season for the Orange Girard averaged 16.4 points and three assists.