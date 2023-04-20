Swinney discusses team health entering summer, more

The Clemson Insider was on hand for Wednesday’s Prowl & Growl in Columbia, and before the event, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney discussed a number of topics including his team coming out of spring practice and the state of the Tigers from a health standpoint heading into the summer.

“If we were starting spring ball next week, I think we’d have pretty much everybody out there except maybe two guys,” he said. “So, we’re really close to being very, very healthy. I think everybody is going to be able to rock and roll through the summer, so I’m excited about that.”

Swinney feels good about what the Tigers accomplished this spring, especially considering the number of midyear enrollees that went through spring practice, as well as the offensive coordinator change with Garrett Riley coming over from TCU to replace Brandon Streeter.

“I think we got done what we needed to get done foundationally,” Swinney said. “Obviously, there’s a lot to do every year when you start over after a season because you have new people and guys gone, and we had 15 midyears show up. But I do think this year, we had even more to do because we had the most midyears that we’ve had in a while, and then obviously making a change there on offense.

“Just had a lot of work to do, just from an installation standpoint, coaching, teaching. So, we got a lot done. We got a long way to go and a lot to do, but I think we got the foundation in place that we needed.”

Swinney added that he liked what he saw from Clemson’s youngsters and newcomers this spring.

“I saw some real, real development from some of the younger guys that we’re expecting bigger roles,” he said, “and then in particular the midyears, I saw a lot of growth throughout the springtime.”

Last Saturday’s spring game wrapped up Clemson’s 15-session spring practice window, giving Clemson fans a look at the returning ACC Champions. The Tigers will add an additional 12 signees from its 2023 recruiting class this summer in advance of fall camp starting in August.

Coming off an 11-3 season last year that saw the Tigers win their seventh conference title in eight years and earn a berth in the Orange Bowl, Swinney’s team will pursue a 13th consecutive season with 10-plus wins and look to return to the College Football Playoff for the first time since the 2020 season.

“We feel great. I love this team. I think we got a real shot,” Swinney said.

Added Swinney: “I think this team, if they’ll do what they need to do this summer, we’ll have a chance to go compete at the highest level.”

Clemson will open the 2023 campaign on Labor Day (Monday, Sept. 4) when the Tigers face the Duke Blue Devils at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C.

