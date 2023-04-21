Big N.C. OL ‘would love the chance to play for’ Swinney, Clemson

Clemson recently hosted a big offensive line prospect from the Tar Heel State who currently holds seven scholarship offers and is drawing interest from multiple Power Five programs.

Metrolina Christian Academy (Indian Trail, N.C.) class of 2024 tackle Peyton Reeder visited Clemson for its spring game last Saturday.

“My visit was truly amazing,” he told The Clemson Insider. “Loved seeing the boys compete in the spring game.”

Reeder has traveled to Tiger Town a bunch of times in the past to see games, though Saturday’s visit marked his first to Clemson as a recruit.

“A highlight that definitely stood out was definitely breakfast with the coaches,” he said. “Everyone was very genuine and nice and made me feel at home.”

A 6-foot-6, 300-pound rising senior, Reeder spent the most time with offensive line coach Thomas Austin while on campus.

“His message to me was that he really likes how I play and that he wants me to work really hard this summer,” Reeder said.

Reeder participated in the Dabo Swinney Camp as a freshman and said he “will definitely be planning a trip to Clemson” for camp this summer.

Maryland, Charlotte, East Carolina, Army, Furman, Campbell and Maine have all offered Reeder, who said “it feels great to be getting interest from Clemson.”

“I grew up loving them and still do!” he said.

“It would mean the absolute world to me to get a Clemson offer,” he added. “I grew up loving the school and program and would love the chance to play for Coach Swinney.”

What stands out the most to him about Clemson’s program?

“Definitely the atmosphere they can create,” he said. “It was such a crazy turnout for only a spring game. That was absolutely crazy to me.”

–Photo courtesy of Peyton Reeder on Twitter (@peytonreeder)

Dear Old Clemson has added the Tiger Sack Pack to our online store. Save by getting the Two Pack of signed cards from two of the nation’s top defensive ends, Myles Murphy and Xavier Thomas.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes.

Dear Old Clemson is doing NIL the ‘Clemson way’, but we need your help to make sure we build a sustainable, repeatable model that will help keep Clemson competitive with the other top programs around the nation.

Dabo Swinney: “We need your assistance more than ever to provide meaningful NIL opportunities. Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives allow student-athletes to utilize their voice and platform to maximize their NIL opportunities and strengthen their impact in the community.”

Graham Neff:

“Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives need your support to help provide meaningful NIL opportunities for our student athletes. We are doing things the right way, the Clemson way with integrity as a non-negotiable and we fully support the mission of these groups.”

Join the Tiger Club or Lady Tiger Club to help these great student-athletes and help the Tigers compete at the highest level!

