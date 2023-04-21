Former Tiger entering transfer portal again

A former Clemson defensive back is hitting the portal once again.

Ray Thornton III is entering the NCAA transfer portal as a graduate, he announced via social media Friday.

After playing at Clemson from 2019-21, Thornton transferred to South Florida for the 2022 season.

“When I started my college career I never thought of myself as a portal player!” Thornton wrote in a Twitter post. “But with trying to find my way in a grown up world comes growth and maturity… At Clemson I was taught to find my purpose, At USF I tried to find my way! I would like to thank each and every coach that have coached me in any way on this journey…However this next chapter will be that of MATURITY, MENTAL COMPASSION AND GRIT! With that being said I will be entering my name in the transfer portal as a Grad Transfer with 2 healthy years of eligibility left! LETS BE GREAT!”

Following the 2021 regular season at Clemson, Thornton entered the transfer portal that December. He played in 11 games for the Tigers that season, posting 10 total tackles (one for loss) and one pass breakup across 74 total snaps on defense.

Thornton appeared in four games at Clemson while redshirting in 2019, playing three defensive snaps and contributing on special teams. His best season as a Tiger came in 2020 when he was credited with 17 tackles and a pass breakup in 158 snaps over 12 games (two starts).

In his one season at USF, Thornton played in three games and posted three total tackles with a pass deflection.

The Columbus, Ga., native and Central High School (Phenix City, Ala.) product was a three-star recruit in the class of 2019.

🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/SfJA1HShC5 — R E X R A Y ⚔️ (@rexx_ray) April 21, 2023

