Giants GM feels good about Dexter Lawrence contract talks

Former Clemson standout Dexter Lawrence isn’t taking part in the New York Giants’ voluntary offseason program as he seeks the new contract he has earned as one of the NFL’s top defensive tackles.

While Lawrence and his team are still trying to reach an agreement on a new deal, Giants general manager Joe Schoen is getting a positive vibe from the ongoing negotiations with Lawrence.

During his pre-draft press conference on Thursday, one week before the start of the 2023 NFL Draft, Schoen said that he spoke with Lawrence’s reps this week and he feels good about where the Giants are with Lawrence regarding the discussions about a long-term contract extension.

“I’ve talked to Dexter’s representatives this week,” Schoen said. “The dialogue’s good there. So, I’ve talked to him. Again, it’s hard this time of year. We’re deep into the draft prep. But yeah, we’ve have good conversations with Dexter’s representatives, and we’ll see where that stands here moving forward.”

Right now, Lawrence is in line to be a free agent following the 2023 season. The 2019 first-round pick (17th overall) is slated to play the 2023 season on the fifth-year option from his rookie deal at $12.4 million.

A 2022 Pro Bowler and second-team All-Pro, Lawrence enjoyed a career year last season, recording career highs in sacks (7.5), quarterback hits (28), total tackles (68), tackles for loss (seven), pass breakups (three) and forced fumbles (two).

