Is Clemson basketball done with the transfer portal?

Brad Brownell has already added a couple of transfers to the 2023-24 roster for Clemson’s men’s basketball team. But with the Tigers having more scholarships available, are they done with the portal?

Not quite.

“We thought we needed at least two, and we’ll probably add one more if not two,” Clemson’s coach said at an appearance this week during Clemson’s Prowl & Growl tour in Columbia.

With the majority of high school prospects already signed, the portal will be the most likely avenue for Clemson to fill some of its remaining needs with two scholarships remaining for next season.

With leading scorer Hunter Tyson departing on the wing as well as guard Brevin Galloway, who exhausted his seven seasons of eligibility after spending last season with the Tigers, Clemson had a couple of pressing needs at those spots. The Tigers have seemingly alleviated those with the additions of former Air Force guard Jake Heidbreder, a 39% 3-point shooter last season, and NC State guard/forward Jack Clark, who averaged nine points and 6.9 rebounds in 17 starts in his only season with the Wolfpack.

“Where we’ve done a good job over the years is I think we really find transfers that fit what we need,” Brownell said. “There are some years we need a couple. Last year, we only needed one.”

Clemson also has one prep signee coming in to help on the wing in Lake Forest (Illinois) standout Asa Thomas, but the other side of the transfer portal has the Tigers needing depth in the frontcourt. Center Ben Middlebrooks is transferring to NC State after two seasons in the program, leaving Clemson short on bodies and largely void of experience behind PJ Hall at the position.

The Tigers are also awaiting a final decision from Hall, who declared for the NBA Draft shortly after the season but maintained his eligibility by not hiring an agent. Brownell said he’s confident Hall will be back at Clemson for his senior season, but if the Spartanburg native pulls a surprise and bolts earlier than expected, the Tigers could find themselves needing to add multiple bigs to their recruiting class.

Clemson is also looking for more perimeter shooting if it can get it. Former Syracuse guard Joe Girard, one of the ACC’s top 3-point shooters the last two seasons, is on campus for a weekend visit as one of the Tigers’ top remaining portal targets.

Clemson can sign as many as two more players before hitting the 13-scholarship limit for next season. With Chase Hunter and Alex Hemenway deciding to return for another season, the Tigers are sitting at 11 scholarship players.

“It’s a little different for us because managing a roster right now is very challenging,” Brownell said. “With the portal and immediate eligibility, more kids are likely to leave. So your needs kind of change. I just think we’ve done a pretty good job of identifying kids that fit our needs that year, and then they do pretty well.”