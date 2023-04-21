Swinney reiterates how ‘really proud’ he is of this QB

A former walk-on quarterback has made Clemson’s head coach proud this spring.

Dabo Swinney reiterated Wednesday evening at the Columbia Prowl & Growl that he’s been highly impressed by Hunter Helms, a native of West Columbia.

Swinney is especially pleased with how the 6-foot-2 redshirt junior has transformed himself from a physical standpoint.

“I’m really proud of him,” Swinney said of Helms. “In fact, I met with him today. He’s just changed his body. I think he was maybe almost 230 at one point, and he’s down to about 212. He’s probably changed his body composition from about 18, 19 percent all the way down to about 11. He just looks the best he’s looked, and that’s what you love to see in everybody is ‘what’s the best I can be’ and commit to doing that, and he’s done that, and it translates to the field.”

An original walk-on, Helms is entering his fourth year at Clemson. He did not appear in game action last season but played in a pair of games the year prior and three as a true freshman in 2020.

Over those five career games, Helms has completed 14-of-25 passes for 135 yards and two scores in 48 snaps. Before joining the Tigers, Helms lettered at Gray Collegiate Academy where he finished his prep career with 9,129 passing yards and 98 touchdowns.

Helms was the leading passer for the Orange team in last Saturday’s spring game, connecting on 8-of-18 passes for 112 yards.

It remains to be seen where Helms will end up on Clemson’s quarterback depth chart this fall, but he got a lot of second-team reps this spring – easily the best spring he’s had with the Tigers, according to Swinney.

“He had his best spring,” Swinney said. “He’s got a great presence to him. He’s got a lot of poise. He’s a guy that guys respect, and he’s shown that he can perform for us. So, I’m really, really proud of him. He had, by far, his best spring since he’s been at Clemson.”

