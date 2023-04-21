Swinney: ‘Self-aware’ team ‘all on the same page’ entering 2023

Dabo Swinney loves the leadership he has on his team heading into the 2023 season.

Looking up and down his roster, Clemson’s head coach sees plenty of leaders in different classes, from rising sophomore quarterback Cade Klubnik all the way to the group of returning fifth- and sixth-year seniors.

“We’ve had a bunch of them. The cool thing about this team is it’s really a mixture,” Swinney said Wednesday at the Columbia Prowl & Growl.

“We’ve got guys like Cade Klubnik, who’s just going to be a sophomore. He’s been at Clemson a year, but he’s just a natural-born leader. You’ve got guys like (Phil) Mafah and (Will) Shipley and (Jeremiah) Trotter and Brinny (Jake Briningstool) and (Barrett) Carter – you’ve got that group, Marcus Tate, that are going to be rising juniors that really have just grown and matured and developed into great leaders for us. And then you’ve got all those guys that have come back for their fifth and sixth year – XT (Xavier Thomas), (Justin) Mascoll, (Will) Putnam, Tyler Davis, Ruke (Orhorhoro), JP (Jalyn Phillips), Sheridan (Jones). You’ve got a big fourth-year group like Tyler Venables, (R.J.) Mickens, Beaux Collins. There’s a lot of leadership all across the board on this team, and I’ve been really pleased with that.”

Swinney sees his players as a cognizant bunch that knows what it will take for them to accomplish what they want to as a team this season.

“My meetings have been great. Just very transparent group of guys,” he said. “I think this team is very self-aware, and I just think we’re all on the same page on what we’ve got to do collectively as a group to achieve our goals.”

Each season, Clemson has five goals — win the opener, win the division, win the state, win the conference and win the closer.

The Tigers checked off three of those goals last year by beating Georgia Tech in the season opener, winning the ACC’s Atlantic Division title and going on to beat North Carolina in the conference championship game.

However, the Tigers didn’t win the state or win the closer as they lost to South Carolina for the first time since 2013 and ended the season with a loss to Tennessee in the Orange Bowl.

But Swinney believes his team took a positive step forward last year nonetheless, and the Tigers are aiming to achieve more in 2023.

“We got better last year. It was fun to see us get back on track,” Swinney said. “Won the league seven out of the eight years. It’s a 14-team league, man. It’s hard to be on top of 14 teams. So, to do that was great. We improved in a lot of areas. But our goals are set up to allow us to compete at the highest level, and we hit three out of five goals. If we hit those other two, we’d have been the national champ. So, back to work for us and see if we can hit a few more goals this year as a team.”

