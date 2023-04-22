‘One of my favorite kids on this team’: Swinney a big fan of this OL

Dabo Swinney is a big fan of Tristan Leigh.

The redshirt sophomore offensive lineman has won his head coach over, thanks to his tremendous work ethic.

“Man, that kid, he’s one of my favorite kids on this team because nobody works harder than Tristan Leigh,” Swinney said during ACC Network Extra’s broadcast of Clemson’s spring game. “And he’s one of those guys that has fully taken advantage of this spring.”

A former five-star recruit and prized prospect in Clemson’s 2021 signing class, Leigh has yet to carve out much of a role at Clemson entering his third year as a Tiger, playing just 70 snaps over seven career games without a start.

Part of the reason for Leigh’s lack of impact to this point is the fact he has been blocked on the depth chart by one of the ACC’s top offensive linemen in Jordan McFadden, who started at left tackle the last three years.

But also, Leigh hasn’t been a bigger part of the rotation up front because he simply wasn’t ready coming out of Robinson Secondary School in Virginia. His senior season there was postponed until spring 2021 and shortened to six games in response to the coronavirus pandemic, causing Leigh to be, as Swinney put it last year, both physically and mentally behind and “just overwhelmed.”

“He didn’t get to play in ’20 because of COVID, and just one of them big guys that got sloppy and out of shape,” Swinney said during this year’s spring game. “And when he got here, he wasn’t very strong and just had so much to learn.”

Leigh has come a long way since then and now the 6-foot-6, 315-pounder is in a different place, with Swinney calling him a “completely different” player than he was as a freshman.

McFadden has moved on from Clemson and been preparing for the 2023 NFL Draft, so the starting left tackle spot is up for grabs. Leigh got the majority of first-team reps there this spring and made the most of that opportunity as he competes to win the starting job.

“I think Tristan Leigh getting a chance to start at left tackle all spring with Marcus Tate out has been invaluable,” Swinney said, “and his confidence is through the roof right now.”

