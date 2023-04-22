Swinney, Tigers ‘don’t like’ this unique tight end ... they ‘love’ him

Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Tigers are super high on this young tight end.

Swinney sees a bright future in store for Josh Sapp, a Clemson legacy entering his second year with the Tigers after enrolling last summer and redshirting in 2022.

“We don’t like Josh Sapp, we love Josh Sapp,” Swinney said during ACC Network Extra’s broadcast of Clemson’s spring game. “Josh is a really, really interesting and unique prospect.”

Of course, Josh is the son of Patrick Sapp, who was a starting quarterback for the Tigers his first three years (1992-94) before moving to outside linebacker in 1995. He was a second-round draft choice of the San Diego Chargers who went on to play 63 games in four years with San Diego and Arizona.

Like his dad, the younger Sapp is versatile and a natural athlete, something he has shown off since his prep career as a multi-sport standout at Greenville High.

“This kid – y’all know his dad, Patrick, obviously – but this kid, his background is quarterback,” Swinney said. “He’s played quarterback, receiver, tight end, safety. He’s played linebacker, he’s played D-end. This kid is a true football player and has a ton of knowledge, and we think’s got a bright future.”

Josh played five offensive snaps over two games during his redshirt season last year. The 6-foot-1, 245-pounder made his collegiate debut vs. Louisiana Tech and also saw action in the ACC Championship Game vs. North Carolina.

Before coming to Clemson, Josh capped his productive career at Greenville with a senior year that saw him catch 50 passes for 836 yards and 10 touchdowns, averaging 16.7 yards per catch. He had 87 career receptions for 1,331 yards and 11 touchdowns, a 15.3 per reception average.

Josh hauled in two passes for 28 yards, including a 24-yard reception, on three targets in last Saturday’s spring game.

“Does things naturally, he’s got a lot of savvy and excellent ball skills,” Swinney said. “So, he’s a unique guy. Tough as they come, and I think going to be a good one for us.”

