‘There’s volume now’: Clemson’s reputation growing around NFL

Clemson is embarking on another NFL Draft where more than one of its players will hear his name called, which has become the norm for the program under Dabo Swinney.

Myles Murphy, Bryan Bresee and Trenton Simpson are among the Clemson contingent that will wait to see where they go when this year’s draft begins Thursday. Murphy is widely considered a first-round prospect while Bresee and Simpson could also sneak into day one but, at worst, don’t figure to last past the second round.

Those are just the headliners. Defensive end K.J. Henry, tight end Davis Allen, offensive lineman Jordan McFadden, receiver Joseph Ngata and even kicker B.T. Potter are among the other draft-eligible Tigers that hope to see their names come off the board over the course of the three-day draft. One of the top draft analysts expects more of them to be picked than not.

“This will be another year where you see a good number of Clemson guys hear their name called,” said Daniel Jeremiah, a former NFL scout turned draftnik for the NFL Network.

The Clemson flavor mixed into the draft has become stronger since Dabo Swinney took over as the Tigers’ coach on a full-time basis in 2009. Clemson has had multiple players drafted every year since. Andrew Booth (second round, Minnesota Vikings) and Baylon Spector (seventh round, Buffalo Bills) were the program’s lone draftees last year.

But that low of a number, which was the lowest amount of Clemson players drafted since 2008 (also two), has been the exception rather than the rule during Swinney’s tenure.

From 2019-21, Clemson had at least five players taken, which was one year off the school record of four straight years with that many players drafted in the same year. That also happened under Swinney’s watch from 2014-17.

Clemson has produced 71 draft picks since 2009, second-most only to Alabama during that span.

“There’s volume now,” Jeremiah said.

There’s also quality.

Should Murphy be selected with one of the first 31 picks next week as expected, that would make it eight of the last 10 drafts in which Clemson has produced a first-rounder. And if Bresee and/or Simpson join him, that would make it four out of the last five drafts that the Tigers have had multiple first-round selections.

Clemson has had at least one player come off the board within the first three rounds every year since 2010. Jeremiah said the talent Clemson has churned out at receiver has been particularly impressive – the Tigers have had at least one wideout taken in six of the last seven drafts – but Clemson is also developing a reputation at the next level for delivering difference makers at multiple positions. That includes the most important one, quarterback, where the Tigers have produced a pair of top-15 picks over the last six years in Deshaun Watson (2017) and Trevor Lawrence (2021). Lawrence, who went No. 1 overall to the Jacksonville Jaguars, is the highest-drafted player in program history.

Daniel chalked up Clemson’s recent draft success to not only high-level recruiting but also how players are molded once they become part of the Tigers’ program.

“I think they’ve got a good reputation,” Jeremiah said. “I think there’s impact guys at darn near every position over the last few years. You don’t play in national championship games as many times as they have and go to the (College Football) Playoffs as many times as they have without doing something right not only in recruiting but also in developing your players. So I have a lot of respect for them and their staff.”

