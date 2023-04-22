Tigers down the Panthers in Game 2

The Tigers are coming off a last minute win over the Pittsburg Panthers this past Friday. The team was unable to come together until the final inning of Friday’s game to defeat Pittsburg by a score of 3-2. Clemson is hoping for a steadier win Saturday in game two of the series. The team was able to accomplish this Saturday and defeated Pittsburg 2-0.

Left-hander, Millie Thompson (13-1), got the start in the circle for the Tigers Saturday, while right-hander Abby Edwards (7-9) got the start for the Panthers. Thompson finished the game allowing six hits, no runs, and five strikouts, and would get the win for the Tigers. While Edwards suffered the loss.

The Tigers defense started out strong when Thompson struck out Kat Rodriguez, and then Sarah Seamans grounded into a double play from secondbase to shortstop to first base, where Yvonne Whaley also got out on the play to close out the top of the first.

Again in the top of the second, Amanda Ramirez grounded out into a double play from shortstop to first base, and Bailey Drapola was out on the play.

The issue for the Tigers recently has not been their defense, rather their offense has been unable to connect with the ball and get on base. Pittsburg is second to last in the ACC, and the Tigers struggled against their pitchers on both Friday and Saturday.

Finally in the bottom of the third, Makenzie Clark hit a strike over the left field fence with Reedy Davenport on first. This was Clark’s tenth home run of the season, and gave the Tigers a much needed 2-0 lead.

Despite the strike by Clark, the Tigers only tallied five total hits on the day. Clemson’s defense was able to fend off the Panthers in the top of the seventh to finish the game with a 2-0 victory.

The Tigers are back in action Sunday, April 23rd at 12p.m. in McWhorter Stadium for the final game of the series.