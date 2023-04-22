Why one draft analyst believes Bresee’s best football may be ahead of him

Bryan Bresee’s football career has been full of ups and downs to this point, which could be a good thing for whichever NFL team ends up picking up the former Clemson defensive lineman in next week’s NFL Draft.

At least that’s how Todd McShay sees it.

McShay, a draft analyst for ESPN, has Bresee going to the New Orleans Saints with 29th overall pick in his latest mock draft in conjunction with fellow ESPN draftnik Mel Kiper Jr. That despite Bresee’s inconsistencies over his last couple of seasons at Clemson, which were caused in part by injuries and family circumstances, most notably the sudden passing of his younger sister, Ella, last fall.

Bresee started 21 of the 26 games he played for Clemson but hasn’t played a full season since his freshman season. He finished his college career with 50 tackles, 15 tackles for loss and nine sacks from his defensive tackle spot.

“He went through a lot,” McShay said. “Obviously his sister’s passing and the injuries he’s had. It’s like it never finally all came together for him. But that also may mean his best football is still in front of him.”

McShay said the injury concerns are real for some NFL teams. Bresee tore his ACL four games into his sophomore season in 2021, and shoulder surgery kept him out of action the following spring. Bresee also dealt with a kidney infection last season, which contributed to him missing three games last fall.

But there’s a reason why Bresee was once the nation’s top high school recruit. McShay noted Bresee’s rare athleticism for a 6-foot-5, 300-pounder that can be difficult for opposing offenses to contain on the interior of the defensive line.

“If it finally all comes together, you look at his traits at 6-5 ½ and right at 300 pounds, he ran a 4.86 in the 40-yard dash,” McShay said. “He’s got the tools to be elite, but he’s been up and down throughout his career.”

McShay said Bresee’s physical traits along with his skill set likely gives him a higher upside than his college teammate, Myles Murphy, who’s widely projected to be the first Clemson player to hear his name called when the draft starts Thursday. That is, if Bresee can keep a clean bill of health at the next level.

“It’s been one thing after another with him, so I hope for his sake he stays healthy,” McShay said. “I think he’s got a chance to be a really good pro if he can kick the injury bug.”

